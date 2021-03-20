Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

14 injured in BCL factional clash on DU campus

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
DU Correspondent

At least 14 activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League injured on Friday in a factional clash between activists of Dhaka University (DU) Chhatra League general secretary Saddam Hossain and activists of Dhaka South Metropolis Secretary Jobayer Ahmed over a slogan issue.
The incident took place at the base of central Shaheed Minar on the Dhaka University campus at 4:00pm.
Saddam Hossain alleged that a group of leaders and activists led by Dhaka Metropolis General Secretary Jobayer Ahmed attacked on Dhaka University students damaged and their sound systems.
He said, "They attacked on us without saying any single word. Later some activists were sent to attack me as well."
Jobayer Ahmed said the incident is just opposite of what Saddam Hossain stated.
"Saddam was far from the place where the clash happened but he send his activists to attack on us", Jobayer Ahmed claimed.
The incident happened centering a slogan issue, he added.
While contacted, BCL central president Al-Nahiyan Khan Joy refused to comment on the issue.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
It is time to bury the past with India, says Pak army chief
Results of 41st BCS preliminary  test in 2 months, says PSC Chairman
Lockdown imposed in Paris, Kyiv, Bulgaria
14 injured in BCL factional clash on DU campus
3 PK Halder aides held, remanded
HC wants list of people relieved of inquiry by ex-ACC chairman
Polls will be held in due time: Quader
US imposes sanctions on children of Myanmar military leader, companies


Latest News
Facebook services down for users
US House backs measure condemning Myanmar coup
Crucial UN biodiversity summit set for October
France recommends AstraZeneca jab for over-55s only
Bangabandhu’s sacrifice is lesson for all: PM
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun laid to rest
Ex-president Zillur Rahman's 8th death anniversary Saturday
Bangladesh’s Sri Lanka tour for two Tests finalised
11,200 tonnes of Bogura potato to be exported
Sunamganj incident is part of conspiracy against country: Hasan
Most Read News
People pay last respect to Moudud Ahmed at Shaheed Minar
COVID: 18 deaths, 1,899 cases in 24 hrs
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
Medical staff 'commits suicide' at hospital's OT
Boy electrocuted in Noakhali
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun dies
The Quad: A strategic alliance in Indo-Pacific
Mujib: An eternal inspiration for freedom
WB gives Tk 4,250 crore loans for vaccination in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft