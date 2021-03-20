14 injured in BCL factional clash on DU campus

At least 14 activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League injured on Friday in a factional clash between activists of Dhaka University (DU) Chhatra League general secretary Saddam Hossain and activists of Dhaka South Metropolis Secretary Jobayer Ahmed over a slogan issue.

The incident took place at the base of central Shaheed Minar on the Dhaka University campus at 4:00pm.

Saddam Hossain alleged that a group of leaders and activists led by Dhaka Metropolis General Secretary Jobayer Ahmed attacked on Dhaka University students damaged and their sound systems.

He said, "They attacked on us without saying any single word. Later some activists were sent to attack me as well."

Jobayer Ahmed said the incident is just opposite of what Saddam Hossain stated.

"Saddam was far from the place where the clash happened but he send his activists to attack on us", Jobayer Ahmed claimed.

The incident happened centering a slogan issue, he added.

While contacted, BCL central president Al-Nahiyan Khan Joy refused to comment on the issue.







