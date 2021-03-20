GP subscribers suffer highest call drops, other operators to blame for slow internet

Grameenphone is the low quality mobile network service provider in the country with Robi's internet service getting poorer day by day.

Currently there are four telecom operators- Grameenphone, Robi, Banglalink and Teletalk.

Shyam Sunder Sikder, the Chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication and Regulatory Commission (BTRC), said the number of complaints including call drops and slow internet services was on the rise.

Dhaka city resident Molla Anis, also a journalist - a Grameenphone subscriber - is facing excessive call drops.

"There were four call drops today while I was in my office in Sagunbagicha. It's become unbearable," Anis told The Daily Observer on Thursday.

He also said there were three call drops out of 10 when he used his phone in his Mohakhali residence.

"Sometimes, when I am on a call with my journalist friends, it gets disconnected. It's really embarrassing," he added.

At the end of January, the country's leading operator GP's total subscriber base stood at 7.8 crore, which was 45.9 percent of the total market. Because poor quality service it lost 9.2 lakh subscribers in January.

However, Reza Enayet, a Robi subscriber who lives in the capital's Hatirpool, said he experienced fewer call drops this year compared to last year.

But the internet speed of Robi is much slower than any other times, he said.

Robi, the country's second largest operator, gained 2.2 lakh new subscribers to take its tally to 5.1 crore but it is providing poor internet services.

The new customers edged up Robi's market share from 29.9 percent in December 2020 to 30 percent last month.

Banglalink, the number three player in the market, welcomed 2.8 lakh new users to its network. At the end of January, the operator had 3.6 crore subscribers, consolidating its market share slightly.

But it is the state-owned Teletalk that took on board the highest number of new subscribers - 4.9 lakh.

Since then, the subscribers increased and reached a record 17 crore at the end of January, according to data from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission.

A subscriber is counted after being verified using the biometric system and who has an activity (voice, data, SMS) at least once in the preceding 90 days.

Meanwhile, the number of mobile internet subscribers also increased by 6.8 lakh in January to hit 10.3 crore, which is 91.6 percent of the total internet subscription in Bangladesh.

Asking about call drop issues of Grameenphone, GP spokesman Md. Hasan said, "In recent times, a number of customer networks have been affected due to the cutting of fiber optic cables during development work at various places on railways and highways. We are sincerely solving the problem by working with various government agencies. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience."

