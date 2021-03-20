

Two street children-Akashi Akhter and Shanta Akhter Nisa-learn how to draw pictures from Israt Jahan Yuke, a representative of Ghuri Prakashani, on the premises of Bangla Academy on Friday. Inset, Another street boy, Mehedi, browsing a book at a stall at the book fair. photo : Observer

"I do not have money. I cannot buy books. But I can read them," said Mehedi Hasan, a street child.

Mehedi sells flowers in Dhaka University area regularly. Besides he studies at a street school.

He was glancing over a book at Fuljhuri Prakashani at Shuhrwardy Uddyan saying "the book has a lot of beautiful pictures." Interestingly a Dhaka University student of International Relations Department, Mostafa Ahmed came and bought him the book.

Mostafa said to the correspondent that he was visiting a stall searching for a book. "Suddenly Mehedi attracted my attention. He was reading a book grabbing his flowers he supposed to sell."

Street children too come to Book Fair

Another such a scene appeared when two street children were being taught how to draw pictures sitting on the ground by Israt Jahan Yuke, a representative of Ghuri Prakashani.

Yuke said, "At the beginning of the fair, only few book-lovers come to visit stalls and I was doing nothing but observing the two children. I felt sympathy for them and intended to draw portrait with them. Then I showed them how to draw pictures. I felt happy seeing their happy face."

The two children are Akashi Akhter and Shanta Akhter Nisa.

Akashi Akhter came with her mother, who was begging in front of the fair's entrance leaving her in the fair to visit stalls.

Akashi has a brother and two sisters at home. They stay on Dhaka University campus, sell flowers and beg.

She said with full of exuberance carrying a smile on her face that she can read books but this time she has no money to buy books.

Apart from this, Akashi and Nisa both learnt to read books in a street school.

This year, children hours would not be held from the beginning and Bangla Academy will decide regarding the matter considering Covid-19 situation.









When the country's largest book fair begins, children visit the fair grabbing their parents hands, romp around and brouse and buy books according to their own interest. But heart rending scenes peep out when it is seen that street children come to the fair, see books and run along with no books."I do not have money. I cannot buy books. But I can read them," said Mehedi Hasan, a street child.Mehedi sells flowers in Dhaka University area regularly. Besides he studies at a street school.He was glancing over a book at Fuljhuri Prakashani at Shuhrwardy Uddyan saying "the book has a lot of beautiful pictures." Interestingly a Dhaka University student of International Relations Department, Mostafa Ahmed came and bought him the book.Mostafa said to the correspondent that he was visiting a stall searching for a book. "Suddenly Mehedi attracted my attention. He was reading a book grabbing his flowers he supposed to sell."I bought him the book at TK 75, Mostafa added.Another such a scene appeared when two street children were being taught how to draw pictures sitting on the ground by Israt Jahan Yuke, a representative of Ghuri Prakashani.Yuke said, "At the beginning of the fair, only few book-lovers come to visit stalls and I was doing nothing but observing the two children. I felt sympathy for them and intended to draw portrait with them. Then I showed them how to draw pictures. I felt happy seeing their happy face."The two children are Akashi Akhter and Shanta Akhter Nisa.Akashi Akhter came with her mother, who was begging in front of the fair's entrance leaving her in the fair to visit stalls.Akashi has a brother and two sisters at home. They stay on Dhaka University campus, sell flowers and beg.She said with full of exuberance carrying a smile on her face that she can read books but this time she has no money to buy books.Apart from this, Akashi and Nisa both learnt to read books in a street school.This year, children hours would not be held from the beginning and Bangla Academy will decide regarding the matter considering Covid-19 situation.