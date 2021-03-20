Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

WB gives BD $500m for Covid-19 vaccination

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved $500 million in financing from the International Development Association to help Bangladesh vaccinate 54 million people against Covid-19.
The additional financing to the Covid-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness Project will help Bangladesh procure safe and effective vaccines, expand vaccine storage facilities, and distribute vaccines to about 31 percent of its population, the World Bank said in an emailed statement on Friday.
The funds came in support of the government's prioritised plan of covering 40 percent of the population in the first phase of vaccination.
"Bangladesh has taken quick action to combat Covid-19 by rolling out a national vaccination program. To achieve the objectives of the program, fast and equitable access to vaccines will be important," said Mercy Tembon, World Bank's country director for Bangladesh. "This financing will help Bangladesh strengthen its national systems to ensure the prompt delivery of vaccines to one-third of its population."
The project will continue to provide support to strengthen the national health systems to detect, prevent, and treat Covid-19 cases, as well as prepare for future health emergencies.
    -Bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GP subscribers suffer highest call drops, other operators to blame for slow internet
Street children too come to Book Fair
WB gives BD $500m for Covid-19 vaccination
Sri Lanka vows to vote BD in UNHRC poll, says Momen
Last tribute paid to Moudud
Special prayers marking Bangabandhu’s birth centenary
Myanmar troops kill 9 protesters
Attack on Hindu houses in Sunamganj, 22 held


Latest News
Facebook services down for users
US House backs measure condemning Myanmar coup
Crucial UN biodiversity summit set for October
France recommends AstraZeneca jab for over-55s only
Bangabandhu’s sacrifice is lesson for all: PM
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun laid to rest
Ex-president Zillur Rahman's 8th death anniversary Saturday
Bangladesh’s Sri Lanka tour for two Tests finalised
11,200 tonnes of Bogura potato to be exported
Sunamganj incident is part of conspiracy against country: Hasan
Most Read News
People pay last respect to Moudud Ahmed at Shaheed Minar
COVID: 18 deaths, 1,899 cases in 24 hrs
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
Medical staff 'commits suicide' at hospital's OT
Boy electrocuted in Noakhali
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun dies
The Quad: A strategic alliance in Indo-Pacific
Mujib: An eternal inspiration for freedom
WB gives Tk 4,250 crore loans for vaccination in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft