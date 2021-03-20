WB gives BD $500m for Covid-19 vaccination

The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved $500 million in financing from the International Development Association to help Bangladesh vaccinate 54 million people against Covid-19.

The additional financing to the Covid-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness Project will help Bangladesh procure safe and effective vaccines, expand vaccine storage facilities, and distribute vaccines to about 31 percent of its population, the World Bank said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The funds came in support of the government's prioritised plan of covering 40 percent of the population in the first phase of vaccination.

"Bangladesh has taken quick action to combat Covid-19 by rolling out a national vaccination program. To achieve the objectives of the program, fast and equitable access to vaccines will be important," said Mercy Tembon, World Bank's country director for Bangladesh. "This financing will help Bangladesh strengthen its national systems to ensure the prompt delivery of vaccines to one-third of its population."

The project will continue to provide support to strengthen the national health systems to detect, prevent, and treat Covid-19 cases, as well as prepare for future health emergencies.

-Bdnews24.com
















