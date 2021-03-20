Video
Sri Lanka vows to vote BD in UNHRC poll, says Momen

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen on Friday said the visiting Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa assured that Colombo would cast its vote for Bangladesh in next membership election to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).
"He (Rajapaksa) said, defiantly they will vote for us in the UNHCR election," Momen told reporters after calling on Sri Lankan premier in the capital.
Currently, Bangladesh is a member of the UNHCR for the 2019-21 tenure while Dhaka would like to run again for the membership election for the next three-year period, he said.
The Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body within the United Nations system responsible for strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights around the globe and for addressing situations of human rights violations and make recommendations on them.
During the meeting, Bangladesh foreign minister briefed the Sri Lankan premier about the current situation of Rohingya crisis and sought Colombo's proactive support in this regard as a friendly nation of Myanmar.
Momen said, he urged Rajapaksa to discuss the Rohingya issue with Myanmar authority.
In reply, he said, the Sri Lankan premier termed the Rohingya crisis as a serious issue and assured that his country would remain beside Bangladesh in resolving the crisis.    -BSS


