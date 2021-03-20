Video
Last tribute paid to Moudud

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

BNP leaders and activists take part in the namaj-e-janaza for Moudud Ahmed, a member of the party standing committee, in front of the BNP central office at Naya Paltan in the capital on Friday. photo : Observer

BNP leaders and activists take part in the namaj-e-janaza for Moudud Ahmed, a member of the party standing committee, in front of the BNP central office at Naya Paltan in the capital on Friday. photo : Observer

People from all walks of life, including politicians and lawyers, paid their last tributes to BNP standing committee member and former vice-president and prime minister Barrister Moudud Ahmed at the Central Shaheed Minar, Nayapaltan and on the High Court premises in the capital on Friday.
Two namaz-e-janazas of the BNP leader, who died in Singapore on Tuesday, were held in the city before his body was taken to his home district Noakhali for burial. After three namaj-e-janazas held at Noakhali Kabirhat Degree College ground, Companiganj Government Mujib College ground and Manikpur ground,  Moudud was laid to rest at his family graveyard in Companiganj after Maghrib prayers.
The body of Moudud was brought to the Central Shaheed Minar around 9:00am. Queuing up before the coffin draped in national flag, leaders and activists of different political parties, including BNP, Gonoforum, Nagorik Oikya, JSD (Rob), Jagpa, Jatiya Party (Zafar), and Bangladesh NAP together with common people placed wreaths one after another and stood in silence for some time to pray for Moudud's departed soul.
Moudud's brother-in-law and Prime Minister's Energy Advisor Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury and Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury also went to the Central Shaheed Minar to pay their last homage to the 81-year-old politician.
From the Shaheed Minar, Moudud's body was taken to the High Court premises where lawyers paid their last respect to their late colleague. His second namaz-e-janaza was also held there participated by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, judges, lawyers and politicians.
The coffin of Moudud was taken to BNP's Nayapaltan central office at around 11:00am and kept on a makeshift stage in front of it, enabling party leaders and activists to have the final glimpse of their late leader.
Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir together with senior leaders draped the coffin with BNP party flag.
On behalf of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman, they also placed wreaths on the coffin and stood in solemn silence for a while paying homage to their leader.
Several thousand BNP leaders and activists gathered in Nayapaltan area and bid tearful adieu to their late leader. The third janaza of the BNP leader was held there.


