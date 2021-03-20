Video
Saturday, 20 March, 2021
Special prayers marking Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Special doa and munajat were held on Friday at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of independence of Bangladesh.
Islamic Foundation Bangladesh (IF) organised the special events after Juma prayers, according to a press release. Special prayers were held seeking eternal peace of departed souls of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.
To commemorate Bangabandhu's birth centenary, special doa and munjat also were held at all the mosques across the country.    -BSS


