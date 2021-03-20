Video
Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:21 AM
Home Back Page

Myanmar troops kill 9 protesters

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

YANGON, Mar 19: Security forces killed at least nine opponents of Myanmar's Feb. 1 coup on Friday, a funeral service and media said, as Indonesia urged an end to violence and Western ambassadors condemned what they called the military's immoral, indefensible actions.
Police and soldiers have used increasingly violent tactics to suppress demonstrations by supporters of detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, but that has not deterred the protesters and crowds turned out again on Friday.
Security forces opened fire in a confrontation in the central town of Aungban as they tried to clear a protesters' barricade, media and a witness reported. "Security forces came to remove barriers but the people resisted and they fired," the witness, who declined to be identified, said by telephone.
An official with Aungban's funerary service, who declined to be identified, told Reuters eight people were killed, seven on the spot and one wounded person who died after being taken to hospital in the nearby town of Kalaw.
The spokesman for the junta was not immediately available for comment but has previously said security forces have used force only when necessary. Critics have derided that. One protester was killed in the northeastern town of Loikaw, the Myanmar Now news portal said. One person was shot and killed in the main city of Yangon, social media posts showed. Reuters could not confirm that death.
Police ordered people in some Yangon neighbourhoods to dismantle barricades and have been hunting for protest leaders, residents said. Video on social media showed police forcing a man to crawl down on a street on all fours.
Demonstrators were also out in the second city of Mandalay, the central towns of Myingyan and Katha, and Myawaddy in the east, witnesses and media reported.
Ambassadors of Western countries condemned the violence as "immoral and indefensible", in particular in Yangon's Hlaing Tharyar industrial district, where dozens were killed over several days after Chinese-owned garment factories were torched last weekend.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

