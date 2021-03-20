Video
Attack on Hindu houses in Sunamganj, 22 held

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

SUNAMGANJ, Mar 19: Police have detained 22 people in connection with two cases filed over the attack on 75 houses of Hindus at Noagaon village in Shalla upazila of Sunamganj over a Facebook post criticising a Hefazat leader's statement on Wednesday morning.
Police conducted drives at different places of the upazila on Thursday and Friday nights and arrested 22 people, said Nazmul Haque, officer-in-charge of Shalla Police Station.
He said police are preparing to produce the arrestees before a Sylhet court as they (police) have been confirmed about their involvement in the mayhem following primary interrogation.
Around one and a half dozens of suspects have been arrested as of Friday morning, said a police official. Police refused to disclose the names of the arrestees.
On Wednesday, assailants attacked and vandalized around 70 Hindu houses at Noagaon village in Shalla upazila. Police and locals have held Hefazat-e Islam activists responsible for the attack.
Two cases have been filed with Shalla Police Station over the incident. One of them was filed by police against 1,500 unknown people, said local police station chief Nazmul Haque.
Habibpur Union Parishad Chairman Bibekananda Majumder filed the other case naming 80 people as accused.
On Monday, Hefazat chief Junaid Babunagari, Joint Secretary-General Mamunul Haque and other central leaders attended a conference in Dirai upazila organised by the Islamic group.
A Hindu villager posted comments on Facebook criticising Haque's speech at the conference, according to police.
Followers of Mamunul described the incident as "religiously inflammatory" and brought out a protest procession on Tuesday evening.
On Wednesday morning, thousands of Mamunul's followers from Kashipur, Nachni, Chandipur and other villages attacked Noagaon village with sticks and locally made weapons. The Hefazat supporters  vandalized the Hindu homes and looted valuables.


