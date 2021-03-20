BCL welcomes state guests

Bangladesh Chhatra League on Friday staged a demonstration welcoming all the state guests coming, concerning the occasion of country's golden jubilee of independence on March 26.

Around thousand leaders and activists of Chhatra League central unit, DU chapter, Dhaka North and South metropolis unit at 2:00pm started gathering at the base of Dhaka University's Raju Memorial Sculpture.

This time, they carried various play cards that state 'We welcome the guests in Bangabandhu's Bangla', Sheikh Mujib's famous quote 'Friendship to all, malice to none', 'Welcome to the state guests on the golden jubilee of independence'.

Besides, they chanted slogans- 'there is no place for discrimination in Bangabandhu's Bengal', 'we have given blood, we shall give more. Injustice will be swept away by the flood of blood.'

Chhatra League central secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya said, some student organizations under the progressive banner protested Indian Prime Minister Modi's coming, just to make the relationship bad between Bangladesh and international community.They will not be successful, Lekhak added.

He said the leaders and activists of Chhatra League will always welcome all the state guests keeping Bangabandhu's remark 'friendship to all, malice to none' in their heart. While addressing, he thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the progress of the country she made.







