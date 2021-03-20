Video
Opposition to arrival of the Indian PM against the spirit of Liberation War: CBIR

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

The Center for Bangladesh-India Relations (CBIR) has termed the opposition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend at the celebration of the birth centenary of Bangladesh's Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence as opposition to the spirit of the Liberation War.
A statement issued by the CBIR claimed that the communal evil forces are re-emerging on the eve of the celebration of golden jubilee of the independence of the sovereign Bangladesh born through a bloody war of liberation. These evil forces are not only trying to destroy the great spirit of the liberation war; They are also very active in turning Bangladesh into a friendless, neighbor less and isolated state.
The Center for Bangladesh-India Relations (CBIR), like the non-communal-progressive people of the country, is deeply concerned about these attempts to create instability and division in a planned manner in recent times.


