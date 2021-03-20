Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Observer Habiganj correspondent dead

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Observer Habiganj correspondent dead

Observer Habiganj correspondent dead

Abdullah Al Mamun, Habiganj District correspondent of The Daily Observer and DBC News , died of cardiac arrest at a Sylhet hospital on Friday. He was 44.
Mamun was suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Habiganj 250-bed Sadar Hospital at around 1:00pm. As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to Jalalabad Ragib-Rabeya Medical College and Hospital in Sylhet where he breathed his last at 3:15pm.
After a namaz-e-janaza, Mamun was buried at his family graveyard at Boilakipur Village in Nabiganj Upazila of Habiganj.
He left behind his wife, a son, relatives, colleagues and well-wishers to mourn his death.  The Daily Observer family has expressed profound shock at the sad  demise of Mamun and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members.
Daily Observer Correspondents Association (DOCA) in a statement also condoled the death of Abdullah Al Mamun.
Habiganj Press Club and Reporters Unity also expressed deep shock at his death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
60,33,269 registered to receive C-19 vaccines
BCL welcomes state guests
Opposition to arrival of the Indian PM against the spirit of Liberation War: CBIR
Observer Habiganj correspondent dead
News of celebrations of Bangabandhu's birth centenary
HC upholds death penalty for 5 Gazipur BNP men
Councillors to lose posts for canal grabbing: Atiqul
Former president Zillur Rahman’s death anniv today


Latest News
Facebook services down for users
US House backs measure condemning Myanmar coup
Crucial UN biodiversity summit set for October
France recommends AstraZeneca jab for over-55s only
Bangabandhu’s sacrifice is lesson for all: PM
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun laid to rest
Ex-president Zillur Rahman's 8th death anniversary Saturday
Bangladesh’s Sri Lanka tour for two Tests finalised
11,200 tonnes of Bogura potato to be exported
Sunamganj incident is part of conspiracy against country: Hasan
Most Read News
People pay last respect to Moudud Ahmed at Shaheed Minar
COVID: 18 deaths, 1,899 cases in 24 hrs
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
Medical staff 'commits suicide' at hospital's OT
Boy electrocuted in Noakhali
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun dies
The Quad: A strategic alliance in Indo-Pacific
Mujib: An eternal inspiration for freedom
WB gives Tk 4,250 crore loans for vaccination in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft