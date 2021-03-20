

Observer Habiganj correspondent dead

Mamun was suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Habiganj 250-bed Sadar Hospital at around 1:00pm. As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to Jalalabad Ragib-Rabeya Medical College and Hospital in Sylhet where he breathed his last at 3:15pm.

After a namaz-e-janaza, Mamun was buried at his family graveyard at Boilakipur Village in Nabiganj Upazila of Habiganj.

He left behind his wife, a son, relatives, colleagues and well-wishers to mourn his death. The Daily Observer family has expressed profound shock at the sad demise of Mamun and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Daily Observer Correspondents Association (DOCA) in a statement also condoled the death of Abdullah Al Mamun.

Habiganj Press Club and Reporters Unity also expressed deep shock at his death.









Abdullah Al Mamun, Habiganj District correspondent of The Daily Observer and DBC News , died of cardiac arrest at a Sylhet hospital on Friday. He was 44.Mamun was suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Habiganj 250-bed Sadar Hospital at around 1:00pm. As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to Jalalabad Ragib-Rabeya Medical College and Hospital in Sylhet where he breathed his last at 3:15pm.After a namaz-e-janaza, Mamun was buried at his family graveyard at Boilakipur Village in Nabiganj Upazila of Habiganj.He left behind his wife, a son, relatives, colleagues and well-wishers to mourn his death. The Daily Observer family has expressed profound shock at the sad demise of Mamun and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members.Daily Observer Correspondents Association (DOCA) in a statement also condoled the death of Abdullah Al Mamun.Habiganj Press Club and Reporters Unity also expressed deep shock at his death.