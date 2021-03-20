Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JL leader murder Case

HC upholds death penalty for 5 Gazipur BNP men

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday upheld a lower court judgement, sentencing five to death among 11 BNP, jubo and Chatradal leaders and activists in the sensational Jubo League leader Jalal Uddin Sarkar murder case at Kapasia of Gazipur in 2003.
The HC also commuted death penalty for of another five convicts to life imprisonment in the case while one was acquitted of the charge.
The condemned convicts are former jubodal president Abdul Alim, Jubodal activist Joj Mia and Al Amin, Chatradal activist Md Belayet Hossain Baltu and Faruque Hossain.
The HC commuted death penalty for five convicts. They are former chatradal president Halim Fakir, jubodal activist Mahbubur Rahman and Md Ataur Rahman, Chatradal activist Farhad Hossain and Kapasia college unit former convenor Jewel.
Of them, six of the 11 convicts are in jail while the rest absconding.
Md Jaynal Abedin, a jubodal activists, was acquitted from the murder case.
The HC bench of Justice Shahidul Karim and Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman delivered the verdict after concluding hearing on the death reference and appeals in the case.
Deputy Attorney General Bashir Ahmed confirmed the verdict to the journalists.
DAG Bashir said Jalal Uddin, then Jubo League president of Kapasia upazila unit in Gazipur, was hacked to death at Balkhela Bazar area on August 17 in 2003 following a political dispute. On November 30, 2015 a Gazipur court sentenced 11 people to death for killing Jalal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
60,33,269 registered to receive C-19 vaccines
BCL welcomes state guests
Opposition to arrival of the Indian PM against the spirit of Liberation War: CBIR
Observer Habiganj correspondent dead
News of celebrations of Bangabandhu's birth centenary
HC upholds death penalty for 5 Gazipur BNP men
Councillors to lose posts for canal grabbing: Atiqul
Former president Zillur Rahman’s death anniv today


Latest News
Facebook services down for users
US House backs measure condemning Myanmar coup
Crucial UN biodiversity summit set for October
France recommends AstraZeneca jab for over-55s only
Bangabandhu’s sacrifice is lesson for all: PM
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun laid to rest
Ex-president Zillur Rahman's 8th death anniversary Saturday
Bangladesh’s Sri Lanka tour for two Tests finalised
11,200 tonnes of Bogura potato to be exported
Sunamganj incident is part of conspiracy against country: Hasan
Most Read News
People pay last respect to Moudud Ahmed at Shaheed Minar
COVID: 18 deaths, 1,899 cases in 24 hrs
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
Medical staff 'commits suicide' at hospital's OT
Boy electrocuted in Noakhali
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun dies
The Quad: A strategic alliance in Indo-Pacific
Mujib: An eternal inspiration for freedom
WB gives Tk 4,250 crore loans for vaccination in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft