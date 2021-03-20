HC upholds death penalty for 5 Gazipur BNP men

The High Court (HC) on Thursday upheld a lower court judgement, sentencing five to death among 11 BNP, jubo and Chatradal leaders and activists in the sensational Jubo League leader Jalal Uddin Sarkar murder case at Kapasia of Gazipur in 2003.

The HC also commuted death penalty for of another five convicts to life imprisonment in the case while one was acquitted of the charge.

The condemned convicts are former jubodal president Abdul Alim, Jubodal activist Joj Mia and Al Amin, Chatradal activist Md Belayet Hossain Baltu and Faruque Hossain.

The HC commuted death penalty for five convicts. They are former chatradal president Halim Fakir, jubodal activist Mahbubur Rahman and Md Ataur Rahman, Chatradal activist Farhad Hossain and Kapasia college unit former convenor Jewel.

Of them, six of the 11 convicts are in jail while the rest absconding.

Md Jaynal Abedin, a jubodal activists, was acquitted from the murder case.

The HC bench of Justice Shahidul Karim and Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman delivered the verdict after concluding hearing on the death reference and appeals in the case.

Deputy Attorney General Bashir Ahmed confirmed the verdict to the journalists.

DAG Bashir said Jalal Uddin, then Jubo League president of Kapasia upazila unit in Gazipur, was hacked to death at Balkhela Bazar area on August 17 in 2003 following a political dispute. On November 30, 2015 a Gazipur court sentenced 11 people to death for killing Jalal.







