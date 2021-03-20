Video
Former president Zillur Rahman’s death anniv today

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The eighth death anniversary of former President Zillur Rahman, a veteran politician, a Language Movement hero, an organiser of the Liberation War and one of the close associates of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will be observed on Saturday (today).
Zillur Rahman died of old-age complications at a Singapore hospital on March 20 in 2013.
He started his political career as a volunteer of Awami League and was inducted as the 19th president of the country on February 12, 2009. He discharged his responsibilities as general secretary of Awami League for 12 years for five different terms.
Born in 1929 at a renowned Muslim Family of Bhairab upazila in Kishoreganj, Zillur was elected from Bhairab- Kuliarchar seat for six different teams. Before becoming the President in 2009, he was the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister and the Deputy Leader in Parliament.    -BSS


