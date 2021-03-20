Prasidh Krishna, the new entrant in the Indian team was "not surprised" when selectors named him in the ODI squad.

On Friday, the 25-year-old right arm fast bowler from Bangalore has been included in Team India for the three ODIs to be played in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28.

"No, I was not surprised but optimistic. I was already on selectors' radar and am happy for this call", he said over the telephone from Ahmedabad.

"It will be a wonderful experience to share a dressing room with Kohli's men. The current Indian team is full of legends and to be part of this team will be a great feeling", he added.

"I have been performing well in domestic matches for my State (Karnataka) team and will try my best to fulfill selectors' trust on me".

Prasidh Krishna gives credit to his father (Murali Krishna) for all his support.

Later, his father, speaking exclusively, said, "Of course, we were expecting his inclusion in the side. The "good news" we received first was from the BCCI trigger".

Interestingly, Prasidh had coaching lessons from Australian greats-Jeff Thomson and Glenn McGrath.

"He was part of the IDBI Federal Bowling Foundation-KSCA and was one of the four fast bowlers who trained with Jeff Thomson at the Cricket Australia academy for a month in 2017", Dr Makarand Waingankar, a well-known figure in Indian cricket, having served the sport in various capacities as cricket management consultant (he organised bowling schemes of Frank Tyson in 1990 for the BCA Mafatlal bowling) says.

"McGrath's coaching was done at the MRF", father added.

Elaborating more about the newcomer, his father says, "Prasidh is a Commerce graduate from Jain College. He has one younger sister. He loves to be with family when he is at home. He enjoys playing Play Station FIFA, NBA".

Prasidh's favorite dish is masala dosa.











