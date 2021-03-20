Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India beat England by eight runs to level series

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

India's captain Virat Kohli (R) along with his teammates walks back to the pavilion after their win in the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on March 18, 2021. photo: AFP

India's captain Virat Kohli (R) along with his teammates walks back to the pavilion after their win in the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on March 18, 2021. photo: AFP

AHMEDABAD, MARCH 19: Suryakumar Yadav smashed 57 and India's bowlers stifled England's batters in a tense finale to claim an eight-run victory in the fourth Twenty20 international Thursday that levelled the five-match series at 2-2.
Shardul Thakur claimed three wickets while Hardik Pandya and Rahul Chahar took two each as India kept England to 177-8 in their chase of 186 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
With the pressure to score mounting, Ben Stokes hit a defiant 46 off 23 deliveries before falling to Thakur as the series witnessed its first unsuccessful run chase.
Jofra Archer led a final run blitz and England needed 23 from the final over. Archer gave India a scare by hitting a six and a four, then there were two wides and Archer's bat broke going for a big hit as the visitors fell short.
"With the ball we were quite clinical. Shardul turned it around but our powerplay start kept England in check and under pressure," India skipper Virat Kohli said after the win.
Eoin Morgan said that India deserved their win in the match where dew made bowling difficult.
"They controlled large parts of the game," the England captain admitted.
Jason Roy hit a quickfire 40 before England hit trouble at 66-3 but Stokes raised England's hopes with a 65-run fourth-wicket stand with Jonny Bairstow, who made 25.
Stokes bemoaned the lack of a recognised batsman for the climax. "One of us has got to be there leading," he said.
He was also disappointed to have got out close to his 50 when he was threatening the Indian bowlers. "You obviously feel more frustrated when you feel that you have the game in your hands."
Indian bowlers kept coming back with wickets and Yadav, after his exploits with the bat, took two catches to cap a dominating day.
Morgan won the toss and India started strongly with Rohit Sharma hitting a six off the first ball of the innings.
Yadav also flicked Archer for a six over fine leg with the first ball he faced in an international innings after missing out on batting in the second match which India won. His innings came off just 31 balls and included three sixes and six fours.
"We ticked all the boxes today: bowling department, fielding department and the energy was good. And everything else took care of itself," said man of the match Yadav.
Rishabh Pant (30) and Shreyas Iyer (37) also made useful contributions.
England hit back with two quick wickets as Stokes sent back KL Rahul for 14 and Kohli was stumped off Adil Rashid's googly.
Archer claimed four wickets including two in the 20th over to return his T20 best of 4-33.
Left-arm quick Sam Curran finally cut short Yadav's innings with Dawid Malan taking a sharp catch which was repeatedly reviewed by the TV umpire to check whether it was a clean take in the deep.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Benzema delivering for Real but still stuck in Ronaldo's shadow
Top-seeded Tsitsipas reaches ATP Acapulco semi-finals
Bayern Munich draw PSG in Champions League quarters as Real face Liverpool
Southgate says footballers should be offered vaccine soon
Tottenham 'disgrace' leaves Mourinho in the firing line
Prasidh Krishna was "optimistic"  
India beat England by eight runs to level series
Dinajpur, Kishorganj register win


Latest News
Facebook services down for users
US House backs measure condemning Myanmar coup
Crucial UN biodiversity summit set for October
France recommends AstraZeneca jab for over-55s only
Bangabandhu’s sacrifice is lesson for all: PM
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun laid to rest
Ex-president Zillur Rahman's 8th death anniversary Saturday
Bangladesh’s Sri Lanka tour for two Tests finalised
11,200 tonnes of Bogura potato to be exported
Sunamganj incident is part of conspiracy against country: Hasan
Most Read News
People pay last respect to Moudud Ahmed at Shaheed Minar
COVID: 18 deaths, 1,899 cases in 24 hrs
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
Medical staff 'commits suicide' at hospital's OT
Boy electrocuted in Noakhali
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun dies
The Quad: A strategic alliance in Indo-Pacific
Mujib: An eternal inspiration for freedom
WB gives Tk 4,250 crore loans for vaccination in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft