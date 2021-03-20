Video
Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:20 AM
Home Sports

Women\'s Hockey

Dinajpur, Kishorganj register win

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Women's HockeyDinajpur and Kishorganj district won their respective matches of the Women's
Development Independence Cup Hockey competition held on Friday at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.
In the day's first match, Dinajpur district blanked Rangpur district by 4-0 goals.
In the day's match, Sumaiya Moni scored two field goals in the 2nd and 44th minutes while Ayesha Humayara and Tanjila Akter supported her with one field goal apiece in the 19th and 29th minutes respectively.
In the day's second match, Kishorganj district edged past Mymensingh district by a solitary goal.
In the proceeding, Humayara Akter scored the all-important field goal for Kishorganj in the 50th minute of the match.
A total of thirteen teams, twelve district teams and Bangladesh Krira Shikka Prothistan (BKSP), split into four groups, are taking part in the meet, organized by BHF.
The participating teams:
Group A - Jhenaidah, Joypurhat and Thakurgaon districts.
Group B - Narail, Chattogram and Jessore districts.
Group C - Rajshahi, Rangpur and Dinajpur districts.
Group D - BKSP, Kishorganj, Cox's Bazar and Mymensingh districts.    -BSS


