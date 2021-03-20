Booters go through first practice session in Kathmandu



Bangladesh National Football Team pose for the photo before leaving for Napal to play a tri-nation invitational football tournament at the hazrat shahjalal international airport on Thursday. photo: BFF

A message of BFF said that Bangladesh national football team went through their first training session at ANFA Ground from 5.20pm to 6.30 PM. The local weather is a little bit cool than Dhaka but weather is very good. All players and officials are well and are very motivated to perform their level best in Three Nations Cup in Nepal. The players will have their GYM and pool session today afternoon at team hotel.

Custodian Anisur Rahman Zico during the team's practice session through a video message said they would try their best to achieve a good result from the tournament.

He said they have got full coaching staff on Friday during the team's practice session the goal keeping coach already joined with the team today. They will strengthen the understanding among themselves in the remaining training sessions ahead of the tournament in order to get a good result.

The booters earlier took part in the morning gym session in the hotel, after being tested negative for Covid-19 of all the team members.

Earlier on Thursday, the national booters reached in Kathmandu to take part in the tri-nation

Invitational tournament scheduled to be held from March 23-29 in Kathmandu. -BSS











The Bangladesh football team went through a practice session in this afternoon at All Nepal Football Association ground in Kathmandu, according to a message received on Friday evening from BFF.A message of BFF said that Bangladesh national football team went through their first training session at ANFA Ground from 5.20pm to 6.30 PM. The local weather is a little bit cool than Dhaka but weather is very good. All players and officials are well and are very motivated to perform their level best in Three Nations Cup in Nepal. The players will have their GYM and pool session today afternoon at team hotel.Custodian Anisur Rahman Zico during the team's practice session through a video message said they would try their best to achieve a good result from the tournament.He said they have got full coaching staff on Friday during the team's practice session the goal keeping coach already joined with the team today. They will strengthen the understanding among themselves in the remaining training sessions ahead of the tournament in order to get a good result.The booters earlier took part in the morning gym session in the hotel, after being tested negative for Covid-19 of all the team members.Earlier on Thursday, the national booters reached in Kathmandu to take part in the tri-nationInvitational tournament scheduled to be held from March 23-29 in Kathmandu. -BSS