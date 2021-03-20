Tigers to travel SL on April 12 to play two WTC matches



Tigers' will play an intra-squad two days warm-up match in Katunayake on April 17 and 18 before the international actions. The 1st Test of the series will be held between April 21 and 25 while the 2nd and ultimate clash will take place from April 29 to May 3.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were scheduled to play a three-match Test series, which was scheduled to commence on October 24 last year and Tigers were due in Sri Lanka on September 27. But home side's stubbornness on rigid Covid-19 policy for guests jeopardized the commitments.

Lankan government however, has relaxed their quarantine rules for international cricket teams after ensuring bio-secure bubble ahead of their departure and England made their travel last month under eased health-rules which paved the way to hold postponed series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

After the Test series, Sri Lanka are expected to come in Bangladesh in May this year to play three ODI matches, which are the part of ICC World Cup Super League.











