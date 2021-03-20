Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2021

Tigers to travel SL on April 12 to play two WTC matches

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Sports Reporter

Captain's photoshoot ahead of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and New Zealand startling from today (March 20) at Dunedin in New Zealand. photo: BCB

Captain's photoshoot ahead of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and New Zealand startling from today (March 20) at Dunedin in New Zealand. photo: BCB

Finally the fixture of Bangladesh Cricket Team's Sri Lanka tour came to light. Tigers will leave Dhaka on April 12 to play couple of red ball games. Both the boards confirmed the itinerary officially on Friday.
Tigers' will play an intra-squad two days warm-up match in Katunayake on April 17 and 18 before the international actions. The 1st Test of the series will be held between April 21 and 25 while the 2nd and ultimate clash will take place from April 29 to May 3.
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were scheduled to play a three-match Test series, which was scheduled to commence on October 24 last year and Tigers were due in Sri Lanka on September 27. But home side's stubbornness on rigid Covid-19 policy for guests jeopardized the commitments.
Lankan government however, has relaxed their quarantine rules for international cricket teams after ensuring bio-secure bubble ahead of their departure and England made their travel last month under eased health-rules which paved the way to hold postponed series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
After the Test series, Sri Lanka are expected to come in Bangladesh in May this year to play three ODI matches, which are the part of ICC World Cup Super League.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Benzema delivering for Real but still stuck in Ronaldo's shadow
Top-seeded Tsitsipas reaches ATP Acapulco semi-finals
Bayern Munich draw PSG in Champions League quarters as Real face Liverpool
Southgate says footballers should be offered vaccine soon
Tottenham 'disgrace' leaves Mourinho in the firing line
Prasidh Krishna was "optimistic"  
India beat England by eight runs to level series
Dinajpur, Kishorganj register win


Latest News
Facebook services down for users
US House backs measure condemning Myanmar coup
Crucial UN biodiversity summit set for October
France recommends AstraZeneca jab for over-55s only
Bangabandhu’s sacrifice is lesson for all: PM
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun laid to rest
Ex-president Zillur Rahman's 8th death anniversary Saturday
Bangladesh’s Sri Lanka tour for two Tests finalised
11,200 tonnes of Bogura potato to be exported
Sunamganj incident is part of conspiracy against country: Hasan
Most Read News
People pay last respect to Moudud Ahmed at Shaheed Minar
COVID: 18 deaths, 1,899 cases in 24 hrs
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
Medical staff 'commits suicide' at hospital's OT
Boy electrocuted in Noakhali
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun dies
The Quad: A strategic alliance in Indo-Pacific
Mujib: An eternal inspiration for freedom
WB gives Tk 4,250 crore loans for vaccination in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft