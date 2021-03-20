Tigers to play 1st match in NZ today after Christchurch tragedy



Bangladesh National Cricket Team completed Friday's (March 19) practice session at University Oval, Dunedin, in New Zealand.

New Zealand will start their Cricket World Cup Super League with the match while Bangladesh are at the 2nd position on the point table by virtue of 30 points after sweeping West Indies cleanly. The 30 points they picked up in that series has sitting them second while Australia is on top with 40 points.

Hosts however, will be missing the service of their key players namely Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme and Lockie Ferguson. All the Blackcaps heroes were ruled out for respective injuries. Bangladesh in the contrary will be struggle in finding the right combination in both batting and bowling orders in absence of Shakib Al Hasan, who withdrew himself to stay beside his family. It means, the series could be star-less excitement.

Tigers are highly boost up since they won last six ODIs they played and the latest victory came couple of month back. Blackcaps reversely played last One-day in January 2019. So, touring tent are morally ahead than the hommies.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal, who was very consistent during last New Zealand tour despite Bangladesh had to swallow 3-0 whitewash, will be the key player for Bangladesh. Mahmudullah had been phenomenal in New Zealand and Australia World Cup in 2015 while Mushfiqur Rahim is the man of all season in Tigers' camp.

Liton Das, the opening partner of Tamim, Mohammad Mithun and Mehidy Miraz are the further gearing forces for tourists whereas Mustafizur Rahman, the sensational speedster; Mohammad Saifuddin, handy pace bowling all-rounder and either of Rubel Hossain and Taskin Ahmed will be the quicks and Hasan Mahmud has possibility to make ODI debut to be appeared as the fourth pacer.

From New Zealand point of view, stand-in captain Tom Latham, openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls will be the key men with the bat while visiting batters have to negotiate New Zealand pace attack led by Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson.

Hosts are sure to award cap to Devon Conway as the replacement of Williamson and will bat at three while Will Young and Daryl Mitchell are two more possible debutant today.

Weather forecast shows no interruption but have 19 km/hr wind speed with 12�C temperature and 87 % humidity. The University Oval offers lots of runs to batsmen and the average first innings total is 270 runs. Still chasing side wins 60% of the matches as fast bowlers also get reasonable assistance with the new ball on this track.









