Two poems by Aditri Roy

A scary night in the moonlight

After dinner a good night's sleep,

As mother says is what I need;

That is where our night begins,

In bed with the creepy - crawlies;

Only moonlight to keep me steady,

What a scary night of all nights;

With bats flying all around,

The night getting - darker;

I urged myself to get up,

And explore the night all around;

I got dressed and went out,

Only one way to find out;

The trees loomed over me,

Making shadows like creepy ghosts;

What a scary night in the moonlight;



Beautiful rain

Drip, drop, the rain falls,

Roads muddy, and wet grass.

The damp fragrance fills the air,

And the children jumping in puddles.

The gardens look ever so green

With colourful flowers in the middle

Of bright green leaves.

The plants look ever so fresh,

Who knows if they bless the beautiful rain?