An Age of Darkness

A candle, being self-absorbed, is burning in water

It is absorbing darkness as much as it can



Light is born when darkness is absorbed

The way a baby in the womb takes breath through its mother's breathing And grows



I have a darkened candle

When I light it in the light Darkness falls



Many of us have named my candle religion

Some call it poem

Again, some say, get lost, the god-damned!



The poet is a journalist. The translator teaches English at Central Women's University, Dhaka.



















