Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:19 AM
Home Literature

An Age of Darkness

Girish Goirik

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Translated from Bengali by Tusar Talukder

A candle, being self-absorbed, is burning in water
It is absorbing darkness as much as it can

Light is born when darkness is absorbed  
The way a baby in the womb takes breath through its mother's breathing And grows

I have a darkened candle
When I light it in the light Darkness falls

Many of us have named my candle religion
Some call it poem
Again, some say, get lost, the god-damned!

The poet is a journalist. The translator teaches English at Central Women's University, Dhaka.











« PreviousNext »

