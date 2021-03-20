|
An Age of Darkness
Girish Goirik
|
A candle, being self-absorbed, is burning in water
It is absorbing darkness as much as it can
Light is born when darkness is absorbed
The way a baby in the womb takes breath through its mother's breathing And grows
I have a darkened candle
When I light it in the light Darkness falls
Many of us have named my candle religion
Some call it poem
Again, some say, get lost, the god-damned!
The poet is a journalist. The translator teaches English at Central Women's University, Dhaka.