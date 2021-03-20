Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Reflections

What took you so long?

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Aynun Nahar Esha

I was standing barefoot on the sea side rocks. The sun was beneath the horizon and scattered its last remaining redness before fading away. Then daylight dies, darkness prevails. You can't determine if it's dawn or dusk. There's a beautiful name for this confusing time: twilight. There was a gentle breeze blowing. That blow struck my face, my hair, my whole body. Or should I say my soul too? The sheer ecstasy of mundane beauty sometimes makes me forget about my very own existence. And I think it's okay. It's been just a few days I moved to this place.
What could I possibly think of now? Happy thoughts or sad ones? I could barely control all kinds of emotions relentlessly flowing inside.
And then the voice came over, from behind. 'Esha?' I knew who it was. For god's sake I know who it is. I've known this voice for a long, long time. Yet, I decided not to turn back. Why? What would I ask him? Where has he been all the time when I waited for him?
Questions piled up. But I no longer cared for the answers.
It's good that he is here.
He stood right beside me, unsure of what to do. Maybe he has lots of stories to tell, he just can't decide which one to start with. Or maybe it's nothing.
How could I know that Rashed was actually burning inside just to touch my hand for a moment? He just feared it all could turn out to be a dream he had been dreaming for too long.
He stepped a bit closer.
'I knew I would find you here someday. I've been waiting for so long', he whispered through the air.
I didn't know what to say. After a few moments, I gently held his hand. It was already dark outside.


The writer is a second year student at the
University of Dhaka


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two poems by Aditri Roy
An Age of Darkness
What took you so long?
Nizami Ganjavi’s “Khosrow and Shirin”
The Spooky Astrologer of Rangoon
WOMAN  
The Surreal Interpreter of Moscow Hotel
The father in him What time is it?


Latest News
Facebook services down for users
US House backs measure condemning Myanmar coup
Crucial UN biodiversity summit set for October
France recommends AstraZeneca jab for over-55s only
Bangabandhu’s sacrifice is lesson for all: PM
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun laid to rest
Ex-president Zillur Rahman's 8th death anniversary Saturday
Bangladesh’s Sri Lanka tour for two Tests finalised
11,200 tonnes of Bogura potato to be exported
Sunamganj incident is part of conspiracy against country: Hasan
Most Read News
People pay last respect to Moudud Ahmed at Shaheed Minar
COVID: 18 deaths, 1,899 cases in 24 hrs
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
Medical staff 'commits suicide' at hospital's OT
Boy electrocuted in Noakhali
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun dies
The Quad: A strategic alliance in Indo-Pacific
Mujib: An eternal inspiration for freedom
WB gives Tk 4,250 crore loans for vaccination in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft