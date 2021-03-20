

Nizami Ganjavi’s “Khosrow and Shirin”

As the famous painter and designer Fakhraddin Ali didn't spare his great talent, creative energy and professionalism in his miniatures, so the " East -West " publishing - house made an excellent contribution to the book culture of Azerbaijan, remaining honest to its rich printing traditions.

"Khosrov and Shirin" is presented on the famous translation of the national poet Rasul Rza. Honored painter of the Republic Fakhraddin Ali had illuminated the poetic novel "Khosrov and Shirin" with graceful miniatures.

Many social desires are considered against the background of divine love, relations between the state, society and people are revived through instructive events and memorable creating images in the poem "Khosrov and Shirin".

Nizami Ganjavi, based on the pure love of Farhad to Shirin, showing the power of true love to exalt a man. The greatest poet had proved the strong of love, which had ability to change and improve the king, under the light of Khosrov Parviz and Shirin. Besides that, Nizami created a magnificent image of a working man, in the image of a skillful stonemason Farkhad. According to all these , indeed, as it had recognized in literary criticism, "among the literary works of world literature about love in this saga, which takes an exceptional place, the poet , who instills high feelings in people, cleaning him internally, had exalted him spiritually pure,had confirmed the power of pure love. "

"Abu Muhammad Ilyas ibn Yusif ibn Zaki Muayyad Sheikh Nizami Ganjavi- is one of the greatest personalities of Azerbaijani people, the genius poet and thinker.

He was born in 1141 in Ganja, which was known as the scientific and cultural center of Azerbaijan, lived here all his life,wrote his world famous literary works - ghazels, and "Khamsa" , in this ancient city.

Nizami's life wasn't easy, he had lost his father and then his mother Raisa Khanum , in his childhood , so his uncle Khasan was obliged to take care of his upbringing.

Because of his uncle's care his innate talent, creative energy, hard work, as well as the environment of Ganja, young Ilyas soon had taken an excellent education and explored deepness of all the basic sciences of his time. Laterhe wrote that:



" Although, many books, are in the world,

Tried tirelessly, and reached,

I read, read, and then reached ,

Took out the pearl , from the thousand of all treasures. "



It is known from his works that Nizami knew Arabic, as the main language of the Muslim Renaissance, and besides that he owned Persian, French and other languages , as his native language - Turkish.



That is why his worldview was incomparable and wider to his contemporaries. Nizami was chosen for his high position among the people, as well as among the judges and rulers of that time, and he was invited to palaces according Eastern Muslim traditions.However, the genius poet-thinker didn't accept such proposals, as he preferred the lean bread from palace boon.



And this tradition had manifested itself on different level in Azerbaijani poetry throughout the middle ages.



Azerbaijani poets such as Getran Tabrizi, Afzaladdin Khagani, Mahsati Ganjavi had created the world famous examples of Persian literature before Nizami. But, we must note, that Nizami's creativity got fame among predecessors without comparison, not only on their forms but according to their content also.



" Love ... is the shrine of the high sky ,

What's the worth ...of the world ... without love "



Poet, who wrote based on his own philosophy, wrote the most universal, most humane love epics in the world,he had been the praiser for justice, happiness and democracy on earth.Literary work , which he described and created heroes, from different nations, differ from each other, on the one hand, with the medieval epic fundamentalism, and on the other, with their psychological analyzes and detailed polemical spirits, engendered by the Eastern (Muslim) Renaissance.

Love - which Nizami created in his literary works, is intelligent, wise, philosophical love that creates harmony and the proportionality in the world.as this love is divine, is vital also, or as is vital, is divine also.

Researchers of "Hamsa" give preference to three points in determining the genotype, ideological and aesthetic sources of Nizami's creativity: as this love is divine, is vital also, or as is vital, is divine also. Researchers of "Hamsa" give preference to three points in determining the genotype, ideological and aesthetic sources of Nizami's creativity: 1) ancient Turkic epic; 2) ancient philosophy; 3) Ideas of the Muslim Renaissance.



Of course, Nizami's main source of growing up , as the genius poet and thinker, is the all Turkic epic ( ancient) traditions that, in each of the poems "Khamsa" he explains in all his scale and brilliance ... ideas and motives , that appears in ancient Turkic epics, such as "Creation of the world", "Oguz Kaghan", "Migration", "Alp Er Tonga" , and they are very characteristic for "Khamsa ".



Of course, although Nizami's work is in principle the phenomenon of Azerbaijani literature,without looking at to the contexts of a all Turkic, all the Eastern and all the World Literature, it is difficult to imagine the historical scale (and literary mission) of the greatest poet and thinker. But for the years, Nizami creativity had been presented as Iranian poet , basing on poems in Persian language , in both Eastern and Western literary.We have to present dozens of Turkish poets , as the Iranian, whose biographies, ideological and aesthetic coordination of their works are well known, If we approach this logic .By this mean , let's take as offspring Azerbaijani poet Fizuli, who wrote in Turkish, Persian and Arabic, as a child of three nations at the same time ...

The greatest Azerbaijani poet and thinker died in 1209 in Ganja. His grave was considered "sacred "for hundreds of years, and people came to visit the poet Nizami , not only from Azerbaijan, but also from all over the world. On the site of his burial, a magnificent mausoleum had built up, named after the poet.



Nizami's rare manuscripts , which had never left his hometown, were preserved as rare literary pearls in Baku, Tabriz, Tehran,Tashkent, Istanbul, Cairo, Delhi, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Paris, London - at the libraries, museums, and this is the main indicator of the worldwide fame of Azerbaijani poet-thinker. And the genius of Nizami, who was the publicist for many years of humanism, peace, solidarity and higher human feelings, gave humanity a spirit, spiritual strength and energy.















