

Bangabandhu’s fight for people’s rights recalled

The secretary of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad had conducted the discussion and the special guest of this event was the professor from the history department of Dhaka University, Dr. Asfaq Hossain. Other noteworthy guests of this event were the esteemed singer Susmita Ahmed and poetry reciter ObroBhottochargo.

At the discussion the orators had said, "Under the guidance of Bangabandhu and gaining vigor from him, the people of Bengal had rebelled against the oppression of the autocratic rulers from Pakistan, and fought in the liberation war." The orators also mentioned the honor that was given to the Birangonas of Bangladesh by Bangabandhu. The guests and presenters of this event had hoped from the bottom of their hearts had the spirit of our liberation war may stay evergreen and alive in the hearts and minds of the people of this country. They also prayed and hoped that all the citizens of Bangladesh may consider the Father of this nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as their idol.

At the end of the discussion, singer Dr. Susmita Ahmed and poetry reciter had presented their performance by singing a song and reciting a poem. The concluding pleasantry speech was given by the general secretary of this organisation Dr. Maleka Banu and the general secretary of Dhaka Mahanogor Committee had also presented her speech. Bangladesh Mahila Parishad Committee (BMPC) had arranged an online discussion event to honor the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and celebrate his birth centenary. The glorious story of Bangabandhu's fight for the rights of underprivileged and oppressed people was discussed there. The discussion had started with the performance of singer Suriya Parveen.