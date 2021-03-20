Video
Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:19 AM
Home Women's Own

HerNet honours female journos on Int’l Women’s Day

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Women\'s Own Report

'HerNet High-Tea with journalists' has been arranged to celebrate the women who are currently employed as journalists in the country. To commemorate International Women's Day and honor the courageous, hard-working women, HerNet arranged this event in Banani's Fusion Hunt restaurant.
The Chairperson of HerNet Tv Hosna Pradhan was present at this event. The special guests of this event were our young and progressive editor Nasima Khan Monty, proprietor of BEAS enterprise Nadia Binte Amin, proprietor and very distinguished designer of fashion house Bibiana Lipi Khondokar, the owner of Fusion Hunt restaurant Sharmin Shaheed, assistant vice-president of Prime Bank Limited Shaila Abedin, owner of Crimson group Sarforaj Anwar Upol Malik, managing director of ADCOMM agency Nazim Farhan Chowdhury (online presence), the marketing director of Dan Cake Minhaz Hossain, and the founding CEO of HerNet Tv along with many others.
The programme moderated by Dalia Rahman , Chairperson of Agroho (a non profitable organisation) .
Moreover, President of Bangladesh Nari Sangbadik Samitiy(BANASAS) Nasima Soma, Chief Reporter of Nagorik TV Shahnaz Sharmin, Reporter of Prothom Alo Rozina Islam, Life & Style Editor of Amader Shomoy Labonno Lipi, Feature Editor of The Daily Observer Farhana Naznin, General Secretary of BANSAS Anjuman Ara Shilpi, Jhorna Moni, hostess Debnath, Rumi Akter Poly, Panna Akter, Nasrin Shawkat, Irani Bilkis, Transgender Rani Chowdhury and others were present there.
In this very exceptional event, Chairperson of HerNet Tv Hosna Pradhan, said, "HerNet Tv has established itself as the first satellite channel which displays the arduous reality of women, children, and the transgender community. And HerNet Tv has been working sincerely towards women empowerment, and for the betterment of the life of women."
Founder and CEO HerNet Tv, Alisha Pradhan said to the journalists that "we all are very proud of you for the work that you do for us as a female journalist. HerNet will wholeheartedly support and inspire you. Even more, you will receive unconditional support to spread your words through your pen, and we are always supporting the fighters like you. It is noteworthy that apart from working for the betterment of women, children, and the transgender community, HerNet has arranged many events this year in which women empowerment has been the major issue."
The secretary of Bangladesh Nari Sangbadik Samiti Nasima Soma said in her statement that after the arrival of our present government in power, women have occupied the topmost positions in numerous sectors. The speaker of our parliament, leader of the parliament, leader of the opposition party, parliamentary sub-leaders all are women. Moreover, the number of female journalists has increased and this is the biggest achievement of Bangladesh. However, barriers and constrictions have been present there and will be here. For this reason, we should not stop making endeavors. The female journalists are working bravely amidst various hostilities and they are not in the least fearful. After managing the household works, women are smartly managing their careers. Though people used to view the profession of journalism negatively, there has been a massive change in the perspectives of people. In this case, if the female workers get empathetic and constructive support from their male colleagues, their difficult journey will be smoother. Moreover, she added that she will always work dedicatedly for the empowerment of female journalists.
All female journalists express their experience in this profession one by one.


« PreviousNext »

