

MOU between Gen Lab, Poriborton Foundation to achieve SDGs

Gen Lab has initiated this urban art & campaign based programme 'Peace Caravan'; which is supported by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to inspire and educate urban youths and professionals to adapt with a sustainable, inclusive and peaceful social living through means of art and digital presence. On this particular program, Gen Lab focuses on "Religious Harmony, Peaceful and Inclusive Societies" which is Sustainable Development Goals (SDG -16), Gender Equality (SDG 5) and a strong focus is also on accessibility of transgender and disabled people to work and employability. Partnerships for a Tolerant and Inclusive Bangladesh (PTIB), United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is providing strategic and monetary support to the organization for successful implementation of the project.

Also IPDC Finance is a supporting partner of the program. The particular project is designed to curate creative artworks through numbers of government & private owned bus, rickshaw and other transport medium inside Dhaka metropolitan area. The artworks are meant for promoting peaceful and inclusive community living, religious harmony, equal rights and empowerment for women and accessibility of persons with disabilities in accordance with constitution of Bangladesh. Along with offline art based campaign it will have debate tournament, quiz contest, policy talk and exclusive content based campaign in social media which will promote the mentioned SDGs.

Poriborton Foundation has shared believe in promoting inclusiveness by partnering with Gen Lab.

Officials of both organizations were present including Ratul Dev, Executive Director of Gen Lab and Barrister Ahsan Habib Bhuiyan, Founding President of Poriborton Foundation who signed for their organization.

Bhuiyan said - "We must work to change norms and patterns of thinking that prohibit every member of our communities to feel inclusive. Proud to be part of 'Peace Caravan' and excited to support the youth creatively bring their visions to life, as we work to make our communities safer and our coexistence harmonious and sustainable".

Social Media Influencer and actor Shoumik Ahmed were present at the MOU session.

The purpose of this Memorandum of Understanding is to formally record the mutual interest of the PoribortonFoundation as partner and Gen Lab as organizer for the program. Poriborton will act as supporting partner in supporting in the program's communication materials; provide strategic support in seeking sponsorship, endorsement and logistical requirements to the program based on discussion among both the parties.









