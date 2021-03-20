

Alvi Rahman Shovon





Dahi Anaz



Ingredients:

5/6 types of vegetable 500 gm

Bay leaves 2 pieces

Panchphoron 1/2 tsp

Dry red chili 2/3 pieces

Ginger paste 2 tsp

Cumin paste 1 tsp

Black pepper powder ½ tsp

Yogurt 1 cup

Recipe

Salt to taste

Mustard oil 1 cup







Method:

Heat the pot with mustard oil. Add bay leaves, panchphoron, dry chilis and keep them for 30 sec. Add all the vegetables. Stir properly for a couple of minutes. Now add ginger & cumin paste and salt. Stir properly and add a little bit of water. Cook until the vegetables get soft. Include yogurt and sugar. Stir properly. Ready to serve.









Vegan Hotchpotch



Recipe

Mung bean 200 gm

Mix vegetable cube 200 gm

Black cumin 1/2 tsp

Cumin 1/2 tsp

Dry chili 2-3 pieces

Bay leaves 2 pieces

Cinnamon 2 stick

Cardamom 2 pieces

Red chili paste 1 tsp

Ginger Paste 1 tsp

Turmeric powder 1/2 tsp

Salt to taste

Mustard oil 1/2 cup





Method:

Heat the pan with oil. Fry the mix vegetables for 2-3 minutes and keep the fried vegetable aside. In same fry the dry chili, cumin, bay leaves, cinnamon & cardamom for a while. Now add the rice and mung bean. Stir properly for 2 minutes. Now add red chili & ginger paste and turmeric powder. Stir them and add water. Put all the fried vegetables and add salt. Cook until the rice, bean and vegetables get soft.

