Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Alvi Rahman Shovon

Alvi Rahman Shovon

Alvi Rahman Shovon

Alvi Rahman Shovon, founder of FoodTribe by Alvi is a prominent culinary artiste. He is the ambassador of World Gourmet Society and represent Bengali food worldwide. He achieved black belt for Casual Dining and Fine Dining. He also won the Gold Plate at the Italian Dining Summit.


Dahi Anaz

Ingredients:
5/6 types of vegetable 500 gm
Bay leaves 2 pieces
Panchphoron 1/2 tsp
Dry red chili 2/3 pieces
Ginger paste 2 tsp
Cumin paste 1 tsp
Black pepper powder ½ tsp
Yogurt 1 cup  
Recipe

Recipe

Sugar 1 tsp
Salt to taste
Mustard oil 1 cup



Method:
Heat the pot with mustard oil. Add bay leaves, panchphoron, dry chilis and keep them for 30 sec. Add all the vegetables. Stir properly for a couple of minutes. Now add ginger & cumin paste and salt. Stir properly and add a little bit of water. Cook until the vegetables get soft. Include yogurt and sugar. Stir properly. Ready to serve.




Vegan Hotchpotch  

Recipe

Recipe

Ingredients: Gavindabhog rice 500 gm
Mung bean 200 gm
Mix vegetable cube 200 gm
Black cumin 1/2 tsp
Cumin 1/2 tsp
Dry chili 2-3 pieces
Bay leaves 2 pieces
Cinnamon 2 stick
Cardamom 2 pieces
Red chili paste 1 tsp
Ginger Paste 1 tsp
Turmeric powder 1/2 tsp
Salt to taste
Mustard oil 1/2 cup


Method:
Heat the pan with oil. Fry the mix vegetables for 2-3 minutes and keep the fried vegetable aside. In same fry the dry chili, cumin, bay leaves, cinnamon & cardamom for a while. Now add the rice and mung bean. Stir properly for 2 minutes. Now add red chili & ginger paste and turmeric powder. Stir them and add water. Put all the fried vegetables and add salt. Cook until the rice, bean and vegetables get soft.



Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Tele consultancy services in combating C-19
Kay-Kraftâ€™s collection on glorious Independence Day
Rang Bangladeshâ€™s special offer marking Independence Day
Wardrobe to light up kidsâ€™ mood in summer
Recipe
International Women's Day Celebration in Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel
Livehealthybd.com launches new e-commerce platform


Latest News
Facebook services down for users
US House backs measure condemning Myanmar coup
Crucial UN biodiversity summit set for October
France recommends AstraZeneca jab for over-55s only
Bangabandhuâ€™s sacrifice is lesson for all: PM
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun laid to rest
Ex-president Zillur Rahman's 8th death anniversary Saturday
Bangladeshâ€™s Sri Lanka tour for two Tests finalised
11,200 tonnes of Bogura potato to be exported
Sunamganj incident is part of conspiracy against country: Hasan
Most Read News
People pay last respect to Moudud Ahmed at Shaheed Minar
COVID: 18 deaths, 1,899 cases in 24 hrs
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
Medical staff 'commits suicide' at hospital's OT
Boy electrocuted in Noakhali
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun dies
The Quad: A strategic alliance in Indo-Pacific
Mujib: An eternal inspiration for freedom
WB gives Tk 4,250 crore loans for vaccination in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft