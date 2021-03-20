|
Recipe
Alvi Rahman Shovon, founder of FoodTribe by Alvi is a prominent culinary artiste. He is the ambassador of World Gourmet Society and represent Bengali food worldwide. He achieved black belt for Casual Dining and Fine Dining. He also won the Gold Plate at the Italian Dining Summit.
Dahi Anaz
Ingredients:
5/6 types of vegetable 500 gm
Bay leaves 2 pieces
Panchphoron 1/2 tsp
Dry red chili 2/3 pieces
Ginger paste 2 tsp
Cumin paste 1 tsp
Black pepper powder ½ tsp
Yogurt 1 cup
Sugar 1 tsp
Salt to taste
Mustard oil 1 cup
Method:
Heat the pot with mustard oil. Add bay leaves, panchphoron, dry chilis and keep them for 30 sec. Add all the vegetables. Stir properly for a couple of minutes. Now add ginger & cumin paste and salt. Stir properly and add a little bit of water. Cook until the vegetables get soft. Include yogurt and sugar. Stir properly. Ready to serve.
Vegan Hotchpotch
Ingredients: Gavindabhog rice 500 gm
Mung bean 200 gm
Mix vegetable cube 200 gm
Black cumin 1/2 tsp
Cumin 1/2 tsp
Dry chili 2-3 pieces
Bay leaves 2 pieces
Cinnamon 2 stick
Cardamom 2 pieces
Red chili paste 1 tsp
Ginger Paste 1 tsp
Turmeric powder 1/2 tsp
Salt to taste
Mustard oil 1/2 cup
Method:
Heat the pan with oil. Fry the mix vegetables for 2-3 minutes and keep the fried vegetable aside. In same fry the dry chili, cumin, bay leaves, cinnamon & cardamom for a while. Now add the rice and mung bean. Stir properly for 2 minutes. Now add red chili & ginger paste and turmeric powder. Stir them and add water. Put all the fried vegetables and add salt. Cook until the rice, bean and vegetables get soft.