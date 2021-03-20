Video
Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:19 AM
Tele consultancy services in combating C-19

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021

Dr. Muhaimen Ur Rashid Medical Officer ShasthoBatayon, Tele consultancy service, DGHS, Dhaka.

Dr. Muhaimen Ur Rashid Medical Officer ShasthoBatayon, Tele consultancy service, DGHS, Dhaka.

The Nation met with one of its most historical crisis during the whole pandemic. As most of the hospitals and service centers has neither been notified nor been prepared about the Outbreak and its consequences the service almost everywhere has been compromised to more or less.
The Governmental Hospitals and Health services were open with limited resources, but the private hospitals had to be equipped with enough PPE, medication, safety protocols and hospital equipment's to fight the pandemic. So the service has been minimized to many extent for a brief period of time.
During this crucial period, with full support and dedication the Tele consultancy services with expert Doctors and IT Staffs were fully functional and highly effective for this suffering population.
Within minutes to hours hundreds of thousands of Phone calls rushed into the system with queries and panics which has been answered by a doctor over the phone round the clock from a hot chair for last 1 year. The service has been organized by Shasthobatayon under DGHS, Shenashasthosheba and more.
Tele consultancy services in combating C-19

Tele consultancy services in combating C-19

Since the Pandemic has hit the globe, Bangladesh became victimized as one of the latest after many developed countries. But yet we ended up being one of the top most affected of current times as we could not stop the disease spread in spite of full Governmental and Military Monitoring.
To upgrade the telemedicine service BSMMU and Family Planning Services came together which has enabled patient's access to experienced consultants from a distance. Since the COVID vaccines have arrived it's been working for management of changing situations after vaccination to mass population.  Could these services be the solution of near future to many health issues in this rapidly changing time??
Imagine how much relieving and reliable the words could sound to a suffering patient over the other side of the phone at midnight or during a pandemic like COVID-19:
HELLO!! It's your doctor over phone, how may I help you??
Vaccinate soon and wear musk to step out.


« PreviousNext »

