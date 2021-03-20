

Kay-Kraft’s collection on glorious Independence Day

Bangladesh is celebrating its 50 years of independence, and to make the celebration more eventful, Kay-Kraft has taken many initiatives. This initiative has been taken to bring the aura of Independence Day through the clothes of Kay-Kraft. This special arrangement of clothes is available from the 1st of march in every outlet of Kay-Kraft as well as in every online store.The prominent colors are red and green and various designer Kurtis, panjabis, sarees, and t-shirts are available here. The clothes have been designed by using screen-print, block print, tie-dye, etc. Anyone can buy these clothes from numerous online shops by getting a special discount.