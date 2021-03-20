Video
Rang Bangladesh’s special offer marking Independence Day

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Life & Style Desk

Memorable March has arrived again this year and it is the month of pride for the people of Bangladesh. And this year the glorious Independence Day is more special as Bangladesh is celebrating its golden jubilee of Independence of 50 years in 2021. Fighting the pandemic situation in Bangladesh, Rang Bangladesh wants to adorn the ray of hope on the occasion of this golden jubilee of Independence. And Rang Bangladesh equally wants to make this special time more colorful.
Creative people of this country have been celebrating Independence Day not only by songs or poems but also by memorable attires. To make this celebration more special, one of the leading local fashion houses of this country Rang Bangladesh has made various arrangements. In order to represent the pride of Bangladesh, within the vicinity of this country as well as outside of the country, every product has been produced with the collaboration of the sub-brand Amar Bangladesh. To make the celebration of this Independence Day more comfortable, especially in this current situation, under the 50-50 offer, Rang Bangladesh is offering everyone a 50% discount on the selective products which are available online as well as on the Facebook page.


