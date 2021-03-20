

Wardrobe to light up kids’ mood in summer

To your delight, Bangladesh is now blessed with various kind of fashion houses, who had done enough research with the kids' wardrobe. Based on their research, they brought up different kind of dresses that could set the mood of the kids, the younger members of your family.

One of those fashion houses in the country is Gentle Park, which a popular fashion house among the youth. It started its journey on September 19, 2006 in Agrabad, Chittagong. Gentle Park has now expanded to 47 retail stores in 19 districts. It has the diversity in its clothing and thereby they won the heart of the customers.

In this way, more than 14 years have passed by gradually gaining the confidence of young people as a domestic lifestyle brand. This local brand has now added another separate co-brand, named 'Pappa'. Formal and casual festive or seasonal outfits for the younger members of the family are predominant in this new event.

Shahdat Hossain Chowdhury Babu, chief designer and chairman of Gentle Park, said, "All the garments made in Gentle Park have the impression of youth. Gentle Park is working on creating classic and western clothing for young women as well as corporate official clothing. Long years of experience in creating quality design outfits have inspired children to bring the new label. In addition to the re-branding, Papa's trendy outfits will be colorful and pattern-based for future generations of children. "

It is to be noted that all the designs and cuts of the children's designs are influenced by the West, but all the ready-to-wear clothes are made of fabrics that match the weather and are comfortable. In addition to Gentle Park retail stores across the country, children's brand Pappa's clothing can also be ordered at Gentle Park's online store.

While Gentle Park made the dress, keeping the kids choice carefully in mind, other fashion houses also brought up various designed dress for the kids.

"Style is something that you won't get in every shop. There are many shops in Bangladesh which brought up outfits for the children and younger members of the family but not all is perfect," said Harunur Rashid, a father of two kids.

"You have to choose the dress for the kids carefully as I experienced as a father. Most of the time, I can't please my kids because what they actually choose, they themselves couldn't express properly. A good fashion house however normally has enormous research on the kids choice and they design their dress based on that. So to buy dress for the kids, I always choose a good fashion house," he added.











