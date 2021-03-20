Rangpur farmers eying bumper onion production

RANGPUR, Mar 19: Farmers are expecting a bumper production of onion in Rangpur agriculture region where harvesting of the spicy crop continues in full swing with excellent yield rate during this Rabi season.

Additional Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) at its regional office Agriculturist Khandker Abdul Wahed said farmers are reaping better profits from selling their newly harvested onion in all five districts of the region.

The DAE had fixed a production target of 95,207 tonnes of onion from 9,750 hectares of land for all five districts in the region at the average yield rate of 9.36 tonnes per hectare this season aiming at increasing onion production and meeting its local demand.

"However, farmers have finally cultivated onion on 9,392 hectares of land, less by only 358 hectares of land or 96.33 percent against the fixed farming target for the region this season," he said.

Farmers have cultivated onion on 2,825 hectares of land in Rangpur, 2,005 hectares in Gaibandha, 2,550 hectares in Kurigram, 845 hectares in Lalmonirhat and on 1,167 hectares of land in Nilphamari districts of the region.

During the last season, farmers brought 8,647 hectares of land under onion cultivation and produced 80,940 tonnes of the spicy crop at an average yield rate of 9.36 tonnes per hectare of land.

The DAE and other agriculture related departments, organisations and institutes implemented various programmes to assist farmers in making the intensive onion farming programme successful.

"Till Thursday, farmers have harvested onion on 2,758 hectares of land already producing 33,823 tonnes of the spicy crop with an excellent average yield rate of 12.26 tonnes per hectare," Agriculturist Wahed said.

Getting quality onion seeds free of costs and other assistance from the government, farmers have cultivated onion on more lands to increase production and reap additional benefits.

Deputy Director of the DAE for Rangpur Agriculturist Dr. Md. Sarwarul Haque said the northern region has a huge potential to increase onion production by ensuring proper crop diversification, management and utilisation of latest scientific technologies.

"The DAE, Spices Research Institutes and other agriculture related institutions and organisations are working to further increase onion production for meeting its local demand and ultimately reduce its import to the zero level in the future," he said.

Senior Coordinator (Agriculture and Environment) of RDRS Bangladesh Agriculturist Mamunur Rashid lauded various steps taken by the government to cultivate onion twice a year to increase its output on the way to attain self-reliance.

Farmers Mokhlesur Rahman, Anwarul Islam and Echhahaq Ali of different villages in Rangpur Sadar upazila said they are harvesting their cultivated onion and reaping better profits now.

Vegetable trader Hafizur Rahman at Rangpur City Bazar said the average market price of locally produced onion came down to Taka 36 per kg after the appearance of plenty of newly harvested onions in local markets. -BSS



