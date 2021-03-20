Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

11,200 tonnes of Bogura potato to be exported

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

BOGURA, Mar 19: A total of 11,200 tonnes of potato will be exported this year from Bogura district like previous years.
District agriculture officials said agents of the country's exporters will buy high-quality potato worth about Taka 22,000 crore from the Bogura various market.
Additional deputy director of the district department of agricultural extension (DAE) Shahaduzzaman said bumper potato has been produced in the district during the current season due to favourable weather, high quality potato and to rains or lack of disease.
The target for potato cultivation in the district was 55,455 hectares. From which potato production has been about 13 lakh tonnes.
The quality of Bogura potato is very good so the amount of potato export from the district is increasing day by day.
Shibganj upazila agriculture officer Al Mujahid Sarkar said the target was set to export about 7000 tonnes of potato from the district last season.
He expressed hope that it will be possible to reach the target this time.
Potato was exported from Shibganj upazila of the district every year. The potato of this region are very famous. About 20/22 varieties of potato are being produced in the district. The most common of these are the local varieties of potato Pakhari, Hagrai and Romana.
Besides, high yielding potato like Aloe Vera, Ganola, Astrarique, Cardinal and Diamond. Diamond, Astrarique and Carat varieties are in high demand abroad.
Potato are being exported from Bogra to several countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, said Dulal Hossain, Deputy Director, District Agriculture Extension Department.
So far, 5,600 tonnes of potato have been exported from Bogura, district agriculture officials said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Marvel’s ‘Falcon’ promises action, explores race, patriotism
Rangpur farmers eying bumper onion production
11,200 tonnes of Bogura potato to be exported
212 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
To PM Hasina, with love: A boat that doubles as bus!
Archaeological heritage ‘Borokuthi’ to be renovated in Rajshahi
Mujib Borsho Celebrations
BD Deputy High Commission Kolkata releases Mujib Year song


Latest News
Facebook services down for users
US House backs measure condemning Myanmar coup
Crucial UN biodiversity summit set for October
France recommends AstraZeneca jab for over-55s only
Bangabandhu’s sacrifice is lesson for all: PM
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun laid to rest
Ex-president Zillur Rahman's 8th death anniversary Saturday
Bangladesh’s Sri Lanka tour for two Tests finalised
11,200 tonnes of Bogura potato to be exported
Sunamganj incident is part of conspiracy against country: Hasan
Most Read News
People pay last respect to Moudud Ahmed at Shaheed Minar
COVID: 18 deaths, 1,899 cases in 24 hrs
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
Medical staff 'commits suicide' at hospital's OT
Boy electrocuted in Noakhali
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun dies
The Quad: A strategic alliance in Indo-Pacific
Mujib: An eternal inspiration for freedom
WB gives Tk 4,250 crore loans for vaccination in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft