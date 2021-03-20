Video
212 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 19: A total of 212 people were tested positive in sudden raising trend for Coronavirus in 24 hours till Friday noon after testing 2,439 samples at seven COVID-19 laboratories in the district. The infection rate is 8.69 percent.
This is the highest infection cases in a day since December 7 last year.  Among the newly detected patients, 183 are from Chattogram city and 29 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases in the district crossed 37,240 marks as after the said new cases were diagnosed with the lethal virus, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Friday.
Civil surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that among the total 37,240 coronavirus infected persons, 29,441 are the residents of the port city and the rest 7799 are residents of different upazilas of the district.
"The number of cured patients from the lethal virus infection has reached at 33,325 in the Chattogram district with the recovery of 56 more patients on Thursday," Dr Rabbi said, adding that the percentage of recovery rate stands at 89.46.
A total of 1028 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, the health official mentioned.
The death toll from the virus rose to 383 with no fatality reported afresh, Dr Rabbi said. Among the reported fatalities, 281 were the residents of the port city and the rest 102 were from different upazilas of the district.


