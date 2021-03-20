Video
Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

To PM Hasina, with love: A boat that doubles as bus!

LAKSHMIPUR, Mar 18: Just like James Bond flicks, a young man in Lakshmipur has developed an amphibious boat that drives from land right into the water.
With passengers on board, the amphibious boat left for Dhaka from Lakshmipur by road on Thursday to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.
The boat has a steering wheel just like a car, and two wings on its back allows the pilot to roll right into the water. There's an air stair so that passengers can board and alight in style.
Yusuf, the maker of the boat, has named it 'Jaldanga Mujib Paribahan' to show his love and affection for Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
He also has a dream, to take Bangabandhu's daughter and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for a ride someday, literally.
Such is his love for the father-daughter duo that the amphibious boat has engraved pictures of both Bangabandhu and PM Hasina on the exterior.
Yusuf, a resident of Lakshmipur's Ramgati Upazila, said that it took him three years to build the boat. "I spent around Tk 14-15 lakh for developing it."
"My father inspired me to develop the boat. He was the first person to give me Tk 50,000 to start work on the vehicle. My wife also supported me," he said.
Yusuf, however, said that his years of hard work will pay off the day PM Hasina boards the boat, which can accommodate 24 passengers.
According to local residents, Yusuf is a die-hard fan of Awami League.
"His long cherished dream of gifting Hasina the boat on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu finally comes true," said a resident.
Ramgati Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdul Momin also lauded Yusuf. "He wants to gift the boat to PM Hasina on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu."
"I have already informed the Deputy Commissioner about this," he added.    -UNB


