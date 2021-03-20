Video
News in brief

UN biodiversity summit in Oct

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

PARIS, Mar 19: The United Nations' biodiversity summit, COP15, will take place in October in the Chinese city of Kunming after being delayed a year due to the pandemic, the UN said Friday.
The meeting is seen as a vital chance for nations to set guidelines for protecting nature and slowing the catastrophic pace of species loss.
The UN said the summit would be held October 11-24, just a few weeks before a parallel UN conference on climate change, COP26, takes place in Glasgow.
A preliminary biodiversity session will be held in August, it said. UN biodiversity chief Elizabeth Maruma Mrema said organisers were doing all they could to ensure COP15 took place at the rescheduled time "while also ensuring the safety of all participants in the context of the pandemic".    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

