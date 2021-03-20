EU takes UK to court

BRUSSELS, Mar 19: The European Commission has referred Britain to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing fully to recover illegal state aid of up to 100 million euros ($118.9 million)granted as tax exemptions in Gibraltar.

European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager said the UK had failed to claw back the sum despite the EU deeming the tax breaks "illegal state aid".

The sum, equivalent to $119 million, is small relative to many EU state subsidy cases, but the case is the latest in a string of spats between the EU and post-Brexit Britain.

"The aid granted by Gibraltar in the form of corporate tax exemption for passive interest and royalties gave an unfair advantage to some multinational companies," Vestager said. -AFP



