Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Ousted Myanmar lawmakers eye ICJ: UN envoy

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

NEW YORK, Mar 19: A committee of ousted civilian lawmakers in Myanmar is looking at whether it can ask the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate any crimes against humanity committed following the Feb. 1 military coup, Myanmar's U.N. envoy said on Thursday.
Kyaw Moe Tun said the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), which is attempting to reestablish the civilian government and displace the military, is exploring ways people can be held accountable for violence following the coup.
"The ICC is one of them," Kyaw Moe Tun told an event with Columbia University's Institute for the Study of Human Rights. "We are not a state party to the ICC, but we need to... explore the ways and means to bring the case to the ICC."
Myanmar has been in crisis since the army ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's government in a coup, citing a November election that it called fraudulent. It has detained her and officials of her National League for Democracy party and set up a ruling junta of generals.
Security forces have used increasingly violent tactics to suppress daily demonstrations, and thousands of people have been detained. Some 217 have been killed, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.
Independent United Nations human rights investigator Thomas Andrews told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva last week that the Myanmar military had committed killings, torture and persecution that may constitute crimes against humanity.
Myanmar is not a member of the ICC. However, the CRPH has been looking closely at article 12.3 of the Rome Statute that created the court, said Kyaw Moe Tun. Under that article, Myanmar could lodge a declaration with the court registrar to "accept the exercise of jurisdiction by the court with respect to the crime in question."    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN biodiversity summit in Oct
EU takes UK to court
Finland world’s happiest
Don’t want Duryodhan, Dushasana: Mamata Banerjee’s latest against BJP
Foreign News
First female president urges Tanzanians to unite after Magufuli death
Pentagon chief in India with eye on China
North Korea cuts ties with Malaysia over US extradition


Latest News
Facebook services down for users
US House backs measure condemning Myanmar coup
Crucial UN biodiversity summit set for October
France recommends AstraZeneca jab for over-55s only
Bangabandhu’s sacrifice is lesson for all: PM
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun laid to rest
Ex-president Zillur Rahman's 8th death anniversary Saturday
Bangladesh’s Sri Lanka tour for two Tests finalised
11,200 tonnes of Bogura potato to be exported
Sunamganj incident is part of conspiracy against country: Hasan
Most Read News
People pay last respect to Moudud Ahmed at Shaheed Minar
COVID: 18 deaths, 1,899 cases in 24 hrs
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
Medical staff 'commits suicide' at hospital's OT
Boy electrocuted in Noakhali
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun dies
The Quad: A strategic alliance in Indo-Pacific
Mujib: An eternal inspiration for freedom
WB gives Tk 4,250 crore loans for vaccination in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft