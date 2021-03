Country Side Events

Country Side Events

DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain inaugurating the five-day industrial fair in Pirojpur Town on Thursday. The fair has been organised by the BSCIC in association with the district administration and the CCI. photo: observerAKM Salim Osman, MP, handing over a gold medal to Nirob Mazumdar, first winner in the recitation competition, at the Fifth Bangabandhu Gold Medal Distribution function on Thursday. Rifles Club organised the programme. photo: observer