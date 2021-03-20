38 houses burnt in two districts

At least 38 houses were gutted by fire in separate incidents in two districts- Pabna and Mymensingh, recently.

PABNA: A total of 37 houses were gutted by a fire in Chatmohar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Local sources said a fire broke out from a kitchen of a house of Awal Pramanik in Hogolbaria Village at around 2am and soon engulfed the adjacent houses.

Being informed, fire service personnel from Chatmohar Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the scene and doused the fire after around one hour of frantic effort, said the station officer Mainur Rahman.

The estimated loss caused by the fire is about Tk 10 lakh the official added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A house was gutted by fire in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The affected house owner is Akbar, a resident of Banshia Village under Tangab Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the fire broke out in the house of Akbar in the evening.

