87 held on different charges in 4 dists

A total of 87 people including a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were arrested on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Rajshahi, Kishoreganj, Sunamganj and Bhola, in five days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 82 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, detained 27 people on different charges in the city.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs during the drives.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information in a press release issued on Thursday.

Of the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrant, six were drug addicts and the rest detained on different charges.

Legal actions have been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, police have arrested a local leader of BCL from Rajpara Police Station (PS) area in the city in two cases filed for extortion.

Members of DB under RMP arrested Al Imran Mia, 27, former executive member of the City Unit of BCL, from Rajib Chattar area at around 10pm on Tuesday.

Confirming the matter, RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus said Imran has long been extorting from various contracting firms by threatening and terrifying them in various ways.

He has recently sought extortion from a contractor in Baharampur area. As the contractor denied giving the demanded money, he beat up a construction worker, leaving him critically injured.

A case was filed against him with Rajpara PS in this connection. Later, another case filed against him for the same allegation.

Though he went into hiding following the cases, Imran continued extorting with his people, the official added.

Earlier, a total of 54 people were arrested in the district from Sunday night to Monday morning.

In separate drives, police arrested them from Rajshahi Metropolitan area and different places in the district.

Of them, 25 persons were arrested by the district police and 29 ones by the metropolitan police.

Of the arrestees, 31 were warranted, 15 were drug addicts, and the remaining eight were charged variously.

It was confirmed by RMP's Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus, and Rajshahi Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Iftekhair Alam in a press release issued on Monday.

Legal action has been taken against them, the release added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two people with drugs in Nikli Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested are Md. Afzol Hossain, 27, and Md. Rhidoy, 20.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 Company Commander Lt. Shuvon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a raid in Ruderpudda area at night and arrested the two people with 210 yaba pills.

A case was field with Nikli PS in this connection.

SUNAMGANJ: Police detained a young man from Shalla Upazila in the district on Tuesday night for posting indecent remarks on Facebook against Hefazat-e-Islam's Central Joint-Secretary General Mamunul Haque.

The arrested person is Jumon Das Apan, 25, a resident of the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sahlla PS Najmul Haque said police detained Jumon from Sashkhai Village at around 11:30pm for posting indecent comments on his Facebook account about Mamunul Haque.

Filing of a case under the Digital Security Act with the PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.

BHOLA: Police have arrested two persons in Lalmohan Upazila of the district in a case filed over cutting off wrist of a Swechchhasebak League leader.

The arrested persons are Mizanur Rahman Hawlader, 45, and Kalam Sarkar, 50.

Police in a drive arrested them from Harichand Bazar area of the upazila in the early hours of Tuesday.

Earlier on March 12 afternoon, miscreants launched an attack on Md Jamid Uddin, joint convener of Charbhuta union unit Swechchhasebak League in the upazila, and cut off his right wrist.

The victim's son Nayan filed a case with Lalmohan PS in this connection.









