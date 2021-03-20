Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Industrial fair begins in Pirojpur

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, March 19: A five-day industrial fair was inaugurated on the Government Boys School premises in the district on Thursday evening.
On the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the fair was opened in the district.  
It has been organised by the Bangladesh Small & Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) in association with the district administration and the Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) of the district.
 A total of 50 stalls have been distributed among entrepreneurs, traders and other business groups. The fair was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) as chief guest.
Superintendent of Police Haiatul Islam Khan, district Awami League's   General Secretary Advocate MA Hakim Hawlader, and CCI  Representative Mohiuddin Akon were present.
It was chaired by Acting Assistant Manager of the BSCIC Milton Boiragi.  Speakers said, such fair will be an inspiration to local entrepreneurs and traders. The fair will end on March 22.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Country Side Events
38 houses burnt in two districts
87 held on different charges in 4 dists
Industrial fair begins in Pirojpur
Eight found dead in 7 dists
Four to die, five get life term in Khulna
Chhagalnaya Land Office blocks 65 families with barbed wire
39 fined for not wearing face masks in two districts


Latest News
Facebook services down for users
US House backs measure condemning Myanmar coup
Crucial UN biodiversity summit set for October
France recommends AstraZeneca jab for over-55s only
Bangabandhu’s sacrifice is lesson for all: PM
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun laid to rest
Ex-president Zillur Rahman's 8th death anniversary Saturday
Bangladesh’s Sri Lanka tour for two Tests finalised
11,200 tonnes of Bogura potato to be exported
Sunamganj incident is part of conspiracy against country: Hasan
Most Read News
People pay last respect to Moudud Ahmed at Shaheed Minar
COVID: 18 deaths, 1,899 cases in 24 hrs
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
Medical staff 'commits suicide' at hospital's OT
Boy electrocuted in Noakhali
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun dies
The Quad: A strategic alliance in Indo-Pacific
Mujib: An eternal inspiration for freedom
WB gives Tk 4,250 crore loans for vaccination in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft