Industrial fair begins in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, March 19: A five-day industrial fair was inaugurated on the Government Boys School premises in the district on Thursday evening.

On the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the fair was opened in the district.

It has been organised by the Bangladesh Small & Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) in association with the district administration and the Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) of the district.

A total of 50 stalls have been distributed among entrepreneurs, traders and other business groups. The fair was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) as chief guest.

Superintendent of Police Haiatul Islam Khan, district Awami League's General Secretary Advocate MA Hakim Hawlader, and CCI Representative Mohiuddin Akon were present.

It was chaired by Acting Assistant Manager of the BSCIC Milton Boiragi. Speakers said, such fair will be an inspiration to local entrepreneurs and traders. The fair will end on March 22.







