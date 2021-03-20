Eight found dead in 7 dists

Eight people including a woman and her daughter were found dead in separate incidents in seven districts- Bhola, Narsingdi, Noakhali, Pabna, Habiganj, Cox's Bazar and Jashore, in four days.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the body of a teenage girl from Lalmohan Upazila in the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shahnur, 14, daughter of Islam, a resident of Balurchara area under Charbhuta Union in the upazila.

Police sources said the family members found Shahnur's body at her room in the house in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the house and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind the death would be known after getting autopsy report.

NARSINGDI: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a schoolboy from Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shawon Mia, 15, a sixth grader at Mir Emdad High School. He was the son of Hye Mia, a resident of Nandail Upazila of Mymensingh. He lived with his family in a rented house in Rangmatia area in the district town.

Quoting locals, Narsingdi Sadar Model PS OC Biplob Kumer Datta said apart from study, Shawon used to drive his father easy-bike to assist the family. On Wednesday, he went out of the house along with the easy-bike, but did not return home.

Later, locals spotted his body in Kamargaon Graveyard area under Narsingdi Municipality in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that miscreants might have snatched the easy-bike after slaughtering him, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a paddy field in Kabirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hanif Mia Prakash, 81, a resident of Purba Shreenaddi Village in the upazila. He had a grocery shop in Kagojir Dokan area in the village.

The deceased's family sources said Hanif Mia went missing on Wednesday evening.

Later, locals spotted his body at a paddy field in the area at around 10am on Thursday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kabirhat PS OC Tomas Barua confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.

PABNA: Police recovered the body of a woman in Chatmohar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning. The deceased was identified as Jamuna Rani Sarker, 55, wife of late Gosai Sarker, a resident of Dolong Mahalla area in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body adjacent to her house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that she might have been strangled as injury marks were found on her neck.

Chatmohar PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.

HABIGANJ: A woman and her minor daughter were found slaughtered inside their house in Digamber Bazar of Bahubal Upazila in the district early Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Anjali, 35, wife of Sandeep Das of the area, and her daughter Puja, 8.

Raw materials trader Sandeep went to Sunamganj on Wednesday night for business purpose.

Sandeep informed that Amir Ali, a tenant of second floor of the same house, called him at around 3am and said a robbery incident took place at his house and the robbers looted all valuables from his house. He came home at early hours and found the bodies. Amir was also injured in the incident.

Locals said tenant Amir Ali might have involved in the murders.

District Senior Assistant Superintend of Police Parvez Alam Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the body of a tourist from a hotel room in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Abdul Mannan was the son of Jakir Hossain, a resident of Badsha Ghona area in the district town.

Sweet Home Resort Manager Sourav Kabir said Mannan along with two others booked a room at the resort on Monday.

On Tuesday afternoon, they sensed an odour smell coming out of the room and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body, said Sub-Inspector (SI) of Cox's Bazar Sadar PS Abu Raihan.

Police assumed that the fellow mates strangled him to death and fled away, said the police official.

They are investigating the matter, the SI added.

JASHORE: Police on Monday recovered the decomposed body of an unidentified man from the district's Sadar Upazila.

Kotwali PS OC Sheikh Tasmim Alam said locals saw the body in the Bhairab River at Ghoragasi Village at around 3pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue, the OC added.













