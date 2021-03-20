Four to die, five get life term in Khulna

KHULNA, Mar 19: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced four people to death and five others to life-term imprisonment for killing a medicine trader in 2010.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Yearob Hossain pronounced the verdict in presence of the convicts.

The condemned convicts are Farid Molla, Misbah Molla, Mortoza Molla and Tutul Molla.

The lifers are Mukto Molla, Shahedul Shikder, Selim Shikder, Nasir Shikder and Mehedi Molla.

According to the prosecution, the accused chopped Firoz Sheikh, a medicine trader of Katenga Bazar in Terokhada Upazila of the district on August 15 in 2010 over previous enmity.

Later, he was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

The deceased's brother Hiru Sheikh filed a murder case against 30 people with Terokhada Police Station on August 18, 2010.

After investigation, Assistant Superintendent of Police Abdur Razzak submitted the chargesheet against 13 people to the court on December 6 in 2013.

Following this, the judge handed down the verdict.

The court also acquitted four people as their guilt was not proven.













