Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:16 AM
Chhagalnaya Land Office blocks 65 families with barbed wire

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

The barbed wire fence raised by Chhagalnaya Land Office. photo: observer

FENI, Mar 19: There are 65 families of over 300 people in north, east and west  sides of the Land Office in Joychandpur area of Shuvapur Union in Chhagalnaya Upazila of the district.
The houses of these families are of 100 years old. Their only communication road is located beside the government office. But the road is now blocked. The Land Office has raised a fence with barbed wire.
No path has been kept for students for going to educational institutions. If anyone dies even, it is not possible for an ambulance to enter due to the blocked. Such an incident occurred recently. An ambulance carrying sick mother of one Kuwait-expatriate Mosharraf Hossain could not enter their house. Later, his old mother Jahanara Begum was taken to the house through the wire with a suffering.  
These families are suffering seriously. Later, finding no end to sufferings, they rounded to the administration and the local public representatives.  At last, they went to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Wahiduzzaman on Thursday (February 11).   In demand of opening the road, they submitted a memorandum to the DC. They also formed a human chain. But nothing came to make remedy.
Some victim villagers said, taking sick man or carrying pregnant woman to hospital has been impossible because of the barbed wire fence.  
Of them, Shahdat Hossain and MU Jahangir said, 65 families have been living in Joychandpur Village at Ward No.-2 of Shovapur Union in north of the Land Office for around 100 years.  
To go to the main road, they have to use a connecting road constructed on some land belonging to the Land Office.
Recently, Upazila Land Office took the initiative to raise boundary wall for protecting the government land and for security reasons.
At first, barbed wire fence has been raised. Later, the boundary wall will be built; as a result, their road communication will be stopped permanently, the sufferers said.
Earlier, an application was submitted to Chhagalnaya Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Assistant Commissioner (Land) for opening the road; finally, they went to the DC and sought his sympathy in this connection.
Shovapur Union Chairman Abdullah Selim said, the families went to the DC and upazila administration for several times, so that they could get the path to move.
He mentioned, ex-DC Manoz Kumar had verbally allowed communication through the road for these families. But the present administration has raised the barbed wire fence again on the same place, he added.   
DC Md Wahiduzzaman said, the government can construct boundary wall for security; to protect the Land Office, the government can take any step. But the matter will be considered, he maintained.


