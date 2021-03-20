39 fined for not wearing face masks in two districts

Separate mobile courts in four days fined a total of 39 people for not wearing face masks in two districts- Pirojpur and Feni, with a view to preventing the spread of coronavirus.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A mobile court fined 26 people for not wearing facemasks in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Friday.

The mobile court was conducted by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Khaleda Khatun Rekha. At that time, more than 100 masks were distributed among locals.

UNO said, as the corona has spread again in the country, it is mandatory for the people to abide by the health guideline.

The people have been fined Tk 1,670 for not following the government directive, she mentioned.

Besides, a trader has been fined Tk 1,000 under the Consumer Rights Act, he informed.

The campaign will continue to avoid the corona risks, she added.

FENI: A mobile court in the district on Tuesday morning fined 13 people for not wearing face masks.

The mobile court led by Tamalika Pal, executive magistrate of the district administration, fined the health guideline violators Tk 2,600 during the drive in Trunk Road and Shaheed Minar areas in the district town.

Executive Magistrate Tamalika confirmed the matter adding that, such drives will be continued to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the district.







