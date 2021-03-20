Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

39 fined for not wearing face masks in two districts

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in four days fined a total of 39 people for not wearing face masks in two districts- Pirojpur and Feni, with a view to preventing the spread of coronavirus.  
KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A mobile court fined 26 people for not wearing facemasks in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Friday.
The mobile court was conducted by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Khaleda Khatun Rekha. At that time, more than 100 masks were distributed among locals.
UNO said, as the corona has spread again in the country, it is mandatory for the people to abide by the health guideline.
The people have been fined Tk 1,670 for not following the government directive, she mentioned.
Besides, a trader has been fined Tk 1,000 under the Consumer Rights Act, he informed.
The campaign will continue to avoid the corona risks, she added.
FENI: A mobile court in the district on Tuesday morning fined 13 people for not wearing face masks.
The mobile court led by Tamalika Pal, executive magistrate of the district administration, fined the health guideline violators Tk 2,600 during the drive in Trunk Road and Shaheed Minar areas in the district town.
Executive Magistrate Tamalika confirmed the matter adding that, such drives will be continued to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the district.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Country Side Events
38 houses burnt in two districts
87 held on different charges in 4 dists
Industrial fair begins in Pirojpur
Eight found dead in 7 dists
Four to die, five get life term in Khulna
Chhagalnaya Land Office blocks 65 families with barbed wire
39 fined for not wearing face masks in two districts


Latest News
Facebook services down for users
US House backs measure condemning Myanmar coup
Crucial UN biodiversity summit set for October
France recommends AstraZeneca jab for over-55s only
Bangabandhu’s sacrifice is lesson for all: PM
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun laid to rest
Ex-president Zillur Rahman's 8th death anniversary Saturday
Bangladesh’s Sri Lanka tour for two Tests finalised
11,200 tonnes of Bogura potato to be exported
Sunamganj incident is part of conspiracy against country: Hasan
Most Read News
People pay last respect to Moudud Ahmed at Shaheed Minar
COVID: 18 deaths, 1,899 cases in 24 hrs
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
Medical staff 'commits suicide' at hospital's OT
Boy electrocuted in Noakhali
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun dies
The Quad: A strategic alliance in Indo-Pacific
Mujib: An eternal inspiration for freedom
WB gives Tk 4,250 crore loans for vaccination in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft