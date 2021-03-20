Crippled people return to normal life after getting artificial legs



The photo shows some crippled youths in Kaliganj Upazila of Gazipur. photo: observer

Sharif is son of lateTamiz Uddin Khandakar of Munshurpur Village under the municipality. His father passed away when he was only 2-3 years old.

Later, his mother took the charge of grooming him up. Sharif learned education up to class five in a Madrasa. He could not continue education due to financial hardship.

His mother would work in other's house, and Sharif started to work as day-earner.

Several years back, he lost his right leg after being electrocuted. And in the last year, he lost his mother too. After being losing all, Sharif happened to see dark around. At last, he took a battery-run auto rickshaw on fare and started to drive it.

One day, through one neighbouring uncle, he came to talk with officials of Kaliganj Swadeshi-Probashi Kallayan Forum. His leg-transplanting was arranged by chief patron of the organisation Dr. Mohammad Waduduzzaman Bhuiya.

Not only Sharif, but many others like him recovered from their lameness after getting financial assistance from the chief patron

They are: Md Shipon Mia, 23, son of Shahidullah of Boktarpur Village of Kaliganj Upazila, Md Nadim Fakir,16, son of Md Wasim Fakir of Berua Village, Sohan Mia, 14, son of Md Nizam of Choura (Kazibari) Village of Kaliganj Pourasabha, Tamim Hossain, 16, son of Kiron Mia of Bangalhawla Village in the same area, and Rifad, 18, son of Abdul Mazid of Potan Village of Moktarpur Union.

They said, they suffered many hindrance in different areas due to lameness; they could not do work themselves; their moving was also unusual.

Now they can do work themselves without crutches after getting artificial legs; they can move normally as well, they added.

Chief patron of the organisation said, "I felt it bad that a young man is crippled. It hurt me highly that he couldn't do normal work and go to school-college due to lameness only."

Besides, he added, "I have talked with the Forum and made my best possible response."

Promising to continue his patronisation in future, he requested rich people of the society to come forward.

Upazila Social Welfare Services Officer Md Shahadat Hossain said, there are various government facilities for physically-challenged people.

If social humanitarian organisations come forward like the Forum, some of these people will be benefitted, he added.









