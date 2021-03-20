Speech-impaired man burnt alive in Narail

NARAIL, Mar 19: A speech-impaired person was burnt to death in a fire in Lohagara Upazila of the district early Friday.

Deceased Babar Ali Fakir, 45, son of the late Naib Ali Fakir, was a resident of Rampura Village under Lohagara Municipality in the district.

Police and the deceased's family members said a fire broke out in the house of Babar Ali at around 4:30am while he was sleeping; he died on the spot.

Locals and fire service personnel said the fire was originated from a mosquito coil.

Lohagara Fire Service Station Officer Masud Rana confirmed the incident.
























