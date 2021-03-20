Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three held for murder in two districts

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman were arrested in different murder cases in two districts- Manikganj and Joypurhat, in two days.
MANIKGANJ: Police have arrested two persons in Singair Upazila of the district in a case filed over killing of a local Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader.
The arrested persons are Kazi Kawsar, 18, of Char Nayadangi Village, and Habibullah alias Rakib, 18, of Char Azimpur Village in the upazila.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hafizur Rahman confirmed the matter at around 11:30am on Wednesday.
The arrested persons confessed to the killing of of Faruk Hossain Miru, the general secretary of Singair Upazila Unit BCL, said the ASP.
Earlier, a group of 8 to 10 assailants hacked Miru on March 1.
He died at National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopadic Rehabilitation (Pangu Hospital) in Dhaka on March 2.
JOYPURHAT: A woman has been detained for allegedly killing her land lady in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Detained Jharna Akter Nila, 21, and her husband Mansur Khan, a transport worker, have long been living at a rented house owned by Shefali Bewa at Rupnagar in the district town.
According to relatives and police sources, Nila on Sunday night killed Shefali, 65, hitting in her head with a stone to take away Tk 30,000.
Later, she informed the deceased's relatives over a cell phone that Shefali had died.
Being informed, the deceased's younger brother Jalal Sheikh rushed in and found his sister's blood-stained body lying on the floor.
During the time, Nila told the relatives that she died falling on the floor.
However, the relatives believed in her and buried the body as a natural death.
On suspicion, neighbours and relatives again started questioning her regarding the death. At one stage of confrontation, she confessed that she killed the elderly woman for the money.
Following her confession, the relatives handed her over to Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS).
Confirming the matter, the PS inspector said the body will be dug out from the grave for autopsy.
However, police are investigating the matter, the official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Country Side Events
38 houses burnt in two districts
87 held on different charges in 4 dists
Industrial fair begins in Pirojpur
Eight found dead in 7 dists
Four to die, five get life term in Khulna
Chhagalnaya Land Office blocks 65 families with barbed wire
39 fined for not wearing face masks in two districts


Latest News
Facebook services down for users
US House backs measure condemning Myanmar coup
Crucial UN biodiversity summit set for October
France recommends AstraZeneca jab for over-55s only
Bangabandhu’s sacrifice is lesson for all: PM
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun laid to rest
Ex-president Zillur Rahman's 8th death anniversary Saturday
Bangladesh’s Sri Lanka tour for two Tests finalised
11,200 tonnes of Bogura potato to be exported
Sunamganj incident is part of conspiracy against country: Hasan
Most Read News
People pay last respect to Moudud Ahmed at Shaheed Minar
COVID: 18 deaths, 1,899 cases in 24 hrs
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
Medical staff 'commits suicide' at hospital's OT
Boy electrocuted in Noakhali
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun dies
The Quad: A strategic alliance in Indo-Pacific
Mujib: An eternal inspiration for freedom
WB gives Tk 4,250 crore loans for vaccination in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft