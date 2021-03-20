Three held for murder in two districts

Three people including a woman were arrested in different murder cases in two districts- Manikganj and Joypurhat, in two days.

MANIKGANJ: Police have arrested two persons in Singair Upazila of the district in a case filed over killing of a local Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader.

The arrested persons are Kazi Kawsar, 18, of Char Nayadangi Village, and Habibullah alias Rakib, 18, of Char Azimpur Village in the upazila.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hafizur Rahman confirmed the matter at around 11:30am on Wednesday.

The arrested persons confessed to the killing of of Faruk Hossain Miru, the general secretary of Singair Upazila Unit BCL, said the ASP.

Earlier, a group of 8 to 10 assailants hacked Miru on March 1.

He died at National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopadic Rehabilitation (Pangu Hospital) in Dhaka on March 2.

JOYPURHAT: A woman has been detained for allegedly killing her land lady in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Detained Jharna Akter Nila, 21, and her husband Mansur Khan, a transport worker, have long been living at a rented house owned by Shefali Bewa at Rupnagar in the district town.

According to relatives and police sources, Nila on Sunday night killed Shefali, 65, hitting in her head with a stone to take away Tk 30,000.

Later, she informed the deceased's relatives over a cell phone that Shefali had died.

Being informed, the deceased's younger brother Jalal Sheikh rushed in and found his sister's blood-stained body lying on the floor.

During the time, Nila told the relatives that she died falling on the floor.

However, the relatives believed in her and buried the body as a natural death.

On suspicion, neighbours and relatives again started questioning her regarding the death. At one stage of confrontation, she confessed that she killed the elderly woman for the money.

Following her confession, the relatives handed her over to Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS).

Confirming the matter, the PS inspector said the body will be dug out from the grave for autopsy.

